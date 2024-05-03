Plan on weekend restrictions, delays along US 60 in the Surprise area

PHOENIX – If you have travel plans along Grand Avenue (US 60) in the Surprise area this weekend (May 4-5), be sure to allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while pavement sealing work is taking place.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is doing the work to extend the lifespan of the existing US 60 asphalt pavement in the area west of Loop 303.

The following US 60 restrictions are scheduled:

Grand Avenue narrowed to one lane in both directions between 163rd Avenue (west of Loop 303) and Center Street (Wittmann area) from 11 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday (May 4) and from 11 p.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday (May 5) for pavement sealing work. The Deer Valley Road connection to US 60 will be closed. Temporary closures of other cross streets will be needed for work at intersections. Detours : Westbound US 60 drivers can use northbound Loop 303 to northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and westbound State Route 74. Eastbound US 60 drivers (from Wickenburg) can consider using eastbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and southbound Loop 303 to reach Grand Avenue (US 60). Local drivers near 163rd Avenue can consider alternate routes including eastbound Happy Valley Road to access Loop 303/Happy Valley Parkway.

Similar restrictions are scheduled the weekend of May 11-12 along US 60 between Center Street in Wittmann and SR 74.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X/Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.