High school students explore diverse career paths at Meet Your Army recruiting event

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. –

U.S. Army Southern California Recruiting Battalion, out of Mission Viejo, California, held a “Meet Your Army” recruiting event at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, Los Alamitos, California. on April 22, 2024. Organized in collaboration with Southern California School Districts and Sunburst Youth Academy, the event offered an immersive experience of the various roles and opportunities available within the Army.

“Meet Your Army” is an initiative exclusive to Southern California that aims to educate local students about the many rewarding and competitive Army careers available. The program allows students to talk to Soldiers from all nine Army career pathways, interact with Army equipment, and participate in physical exercises.

The recruiting event showcased interactive displays of military technology, from standard-issue equipment to tactical vehicles. Students had the chance to engage with Army Reserve personnel, asking questions about daily life as a citizen Soldier, balancing military and civilian life, and including insight into the educational and training pathways required for different roles in the U.S. Army Reserve.

U.S. Army recruiter Staff Sgt. Brandon Martinez, from the Fontana Recruiting Station, emphasized the diverse career options available in the Army beyond combat roles. “Most individuals think of the Army as combat-focused, and we are here to tell you it is not,” he explained. “We have over 150 jobs, ranging from a mechanic like myself to infantrymen.”

Beyond showcasing career opportunities, the event also highlighted the values of discipline, teamwork, and leadership. These qualities are valuable in military settings and civilian professions, making the Army Reserve an attractive option for students seeking personal and professional growth. These qualities hold great value in both military settings and civilian professions, making the Army Reserve an appealing choice for students looking for personal and professional growth.

“We’re now partnered with big corporations and industries, such as Tesla, Amazon…” said Capt. Kathy Borgardt, company commander for the Riverside Recruiting Company. “What that means is that new applicants now have the opportunity to join the service, and when they are done, they have a right of first refusal, which means that they're guaranteed an interview with any of these big corporations.”

As the event concluded, many students expressed newfound interest in considering the military as a possible career path. Whether pursuing higher education through Army programs or directly entering specialized roles, the "Meet Your Army" event served as a bridge connecting motivated youth with the opportunities and values embodied by military service.