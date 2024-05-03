Press Releases

05/03/2024

2024 Passport to CT Wine Country Starts May 4

38 Participating Farm Wineries and More Than 100 Prizes

(HARTFORD, CT) – The 2024 Passport to Connecticut Wine Country, a program of the Connecticut Farm Wine Development Council (CFWDC) administered by the Connecticut Department of Agriculture, will begin on Saturday, May 4, 2024. The Passport program offers visitors an opportunity to engage with the state’s award-winning farm wineries, collect stamps to be entered into prize drawings, create lasting memories, and explore all Connecticut offers.

As part of the Passport journey this year, two new stops have been added – Independence Vineyard in Lebanon and Tranquillity Vineyard & Winery in Middlebury. They will join well-established farm wineries located in every county of the state. Find a full list of participating farm wineries at ctwinecountry.com.

“We welcome these new additions to the Passport to Connecticut Wine Country and encourage travelers to visit them along with perennial favorites. This program has a history of supporting farm wineries as they gain a foothold by driving new consumers through their door and we look forward to watching them grow,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “As visitors map their destinations, this is a chance to discover hidden treasures throughout our state. Consider stopping at nearby farm stands to pick up items for your charcuterie board or tomorrow’s meal, patronize a local eatery, or visit a nearby attraction.”

Participants can pick up a printed book at participating farm wineries, or download the digital app on the Apple App Store or Google Play. Both the printed book and app can be obtained free of charge.

At each participating farm winery, users can collect a digital or physical stamp which equals one point towards a reward level. Upon reaching a prize level, those points will enter them into a prize drawing. More than 100 prizes will be available, valued at more than $10,000 total, divided among three award categories. The three tiers are Taster (12 or more stamps), Sommelier (18 or more stamps), and Winemaker (35 or more stamps). Participants who visit all 38 participating farm wineries will also be eligible for a commemorative gift, with up to 50 names drawn at random to recognize their support of Connecticut’s farm wineries.

The 2024 Passport program concludes on December 31, 2024, and the prize drawing will be held no later than January 31, 2025. For more information about Connecticut Farm Wineries or the Passport to Connecticut Wine Country, visit their website at ctwinecountry.com.

About Connecticut Farm Wineries



A voluntary council made up winery owners, research institutions, and representatives of Connecticut Department of Agriculture and Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development. The council is responsible for promoting state wines and related products, offering educational programs, recommending research projects, and advising groups on farm wine development.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.



