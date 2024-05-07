The Zarrow Institute on Transition & Self-Determination at the University of Oklahoma Becomes a Certified Autism Center™

Zarrow Institute implements innovative research, puts findings into practice and disseminates knowledge through high-quality products & professional development

Having the institute recognized as a Certified Autism Center™ through IBCCES provides additional credibility to the services we provide, both directly and indirectly.” — Kendra Williams-Diehm, executive director of the Zarrow Institute

NORMAN, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly presents the Zarrow Institute on Transition & Self-Determination at the University of Oklahoma with the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. This certification means that staff have completed an autism-specific training and certification program through IBCCES, reflecting the institute’s commitment to creating a more inclusive and accessible environment for all students, including autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

“Having the institute recognized as a Certified Autism Center™ through IBCCES provides additional credibility to the services we provide, both directly and indirectly,” shares Kendra Williams-Diehm, executive director of the Zarrow Institute.

In line with this commitment, the institute also offers several special programs to further enhance inclusivity. In 2019, OU-ZI initiated the Sooner Works program, a four-year comprehensive integrated program for students with an intellectual or developmental disability who desire a postsecondary experience on a college campus. Students in Sooner Works will graduate with a certificate in Integrated Community Studies. They live on campus, take traditional university courses in conjunction with courses specific to Sooner Works, and participate in internships and social organizations on the OU campus. In 2023, OU-ZI launched SPARK360°, an autism support program for traditionally admitted, degree-seeking undergraduate autistic students at OU. This program provides full circle support for autistic students through academic planning, transition support, employment skills, independent living and social development.

“IBCCES is proud to recognize the Zarrow Institute for their achievement in becoming a Certified Autism Center™,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “Our certification program will help strengthen their team’s ability to develop specialized services, equipping staff with important tools and resources to assist every student they serve. We applaud the Zarrow Institute’s desire to better include, welcome and accommodate every individual.”

IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for over 20 years, providing expertise and support to organizations aiming to better accommodate and assist autistic individuals and their families. IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online resources for families to find certified locations and professionals.

###



About the Zarrow Institute on Transition & Self-Determination at the University of Oklahoma

The Zarrow Institute on Transition & Self-Determination at the University of Oklahoma strives to promote successful transition outcomes for all by implementing innovative research, putting findings into practice, and disseminating knowledge through high-quality products and professional development. As such, the OU-ZI has two programs that directly serve autistic students on the OU Campus (Sooner Works and SPARK360°). In addition, the institute indirectly serves students through education, professional development and transition related resources.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.