Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Manhattan

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of a civilian who died on April 30, 2024 following an encounter with members of a joint New York City Police Department (NYPD) and Homeland Security Task Force in Chelsea, Manhattan.

At approximately 2 p.m. on April 30, officers from a joint NYPD and Homeland Security Task Force were working a case in Chelsea when they spotted a man, who then ran into a business at 202 West 24th Street. The officers pursued and encountered the man, and discharged their service weapons, striking the man. The man was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Officers recovered a firearm in a fanny pack at the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.