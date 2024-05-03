Submit Release
News Search

There were 794 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,639 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Manhattan

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of a civilian who died on April 30, 2024 following an encounter with members of a joint New York City Police Department (NYPD) and Homeland Security Task Force in Chelsea, Manhattan.

At approximately 2 p.m. on April 30, officers from a joint NYPD and Homeland Security Task Force were working a case in Chelsea when they spotted a man, who then ran into a business at 202 West 24th Street. The officers pursued and encountered the man, and discharged their service weapons, striking the man. The man was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Officers recovered a firearm in a fanny pack at the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident. 

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.  

You just read:

Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Manhattan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more