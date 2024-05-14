"Chasing Phileas Fogg; 80 Days on the Borealis" A once-in-a-Lifetime Journey by Wiktor Moszczynski
Wiktor invites readers to embark on an incredible journey in his book, "Chasing Phileas Fogg; 80 Days on the Borealis." This memoir recounts Moszczynski's remarkable 80-day cruise around the world with his wife, Albina, commemorating their 50th wedding anniversary and the 150th anniversary of Jules Verne's "Around the World in 80 Days." Published by Authorhouse, the book is illustrated with 120 colored pictures.
In this meticulously crafted memoir, Moszczynski provides vivid accounts of their journey aboard the majestic Fred Olsen cruise ship “Borealis”. From traversing the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean to immersing themselves in the vibrant cultures of Asia, Africa and South America, every page is brimming with rich descriptions and captivating anecdotes. Readers will find themselves transported to exotic locales, experiencing the wonders of the world through the eyes of the author and his wife.
Chasing Phileas Fogg" not only celebrates a remarkable milestone in Moszczynski's own life but also pays homage to the enduring legacy of Jules Verne's literary masterpiece. As the author retraces the iconic journey of Phileas Fogg, readers are treated to a modern-day odyssey filled with adventure, romance, and the boundless spirit of exploration.
From ancient Egyptian temples to the bustling streets of Mumbai, the tram ride through San Francisco, and the serene landscapes of Japan and Hawaii, Moszczynski's narrative unfolds with warmth, wit, and profound insight. Through his eloquent prose, he captures the essence of each destination, inviting readers to embark on a transformative voyage of their own.
"Chasing Phileas Fogg; 80 Days on the Borealis" is a testament to the enduring power of love, curiosity, and the thrill of travel. Whether you're an armchair explorer or a seasoned adventurer, this book promises to entertain, inspire, and ignite the spirit of discovery within us all.
About the Author
Born in London in 1946 to Polish immigrant parents, Moszczynski has long been an active member of the Polish community in the UK, serving as a community leader, elected councillor, and columnist in both Polish and British media. Through "Chasing Phileas Fogg," he shares the enthralling story of their global voyage, filled with cultural exploration and personal reflection.
Message from the author: Share with us the wonder and excitement of an 80 journey through desert and jungle, across three oceans and five continents.
Wiktor Moszczynski 's dedication shines through his proactive engagement. Collaborations with fellow creatives:
Wiktor recently participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford and answered questions about his book, ‘Chasing Phileas Fogg; 80 Days on the Borealis’;
Logan Crawford TV Interview Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hym82nQXNjk&t=169s&ab_channel=TheSpotlightNetwork
If you are interested in buying his book, just visit amazon.com or you may click this link: https://www.amazon.com/Chasing-Phileas-Fogg-days-Borealis-ebook/dp/B0CKSR749T/ref
You can also visit his website to stay updated and keep track of his latest works: https://wikmos.co.uk
