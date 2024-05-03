NOTICE TO CAMPBELL CALIFORNIA GWG INVESTORS/CUSTOMERS OF WESTERN INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES: CONTACT KT LAW FIRM
All Western International Customers in Campbell, California Should Review Their Accounts For Losses and Contact KlaymanToskesCAMPBELL, CA, USA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss and securities lawyers KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of Western International Securities’ Campbell, CA branch and urges all current and former customers of Western International Securities to contact the firm immediately to discuss legal options at 888-997-9956.
KlaymanToskes has launched an investigation into Western International Securities’ Campbell, CA branch, and is continuing to review the firm’s compliance practices on behalf of its customers, several of whom the law firm is currently representing in FINRA Arbitration claims to recover investment losses. Western International Securities and its advisors have recently encountered several regulatory issues, including allegations of financial advisor misconduct and failure to supervise the sale of alternative investments such as GWG L Bonds.
KlaymanToskes has made substantial recoveries on behalf of GWG investors, following GWG Holdings’ bankruptcy filing in April 2022, and continues to currently represent many GWG L Bond investors throughout the country. The law firm encourages investors who did business with any of the Western International brokers listed below to review their accounts for signs of investment losses.
- Mark Lamb (CRD# 1437554)
- Mark Larkin (CRD# 2021885)
- Linda Wenker (CRD# 1264847)
- Kazuyo Deguchi (CRD# 4395244)
- Hsien Lin (CRD# 3131802)
- James Lee (CRD# 2530066)
Western International Securities and its advisors have recently encountered a series of regulatory issues, including allegations of misconduct and failure to supervise, prompting concerns regarding the firm's compliance practices and the best interests of its clients. In June 2022, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Western International Securities and five of its California-registered financial advisors (Case No. 2:22-cv-04119) with violations related to the sale of alternative investments such as GWG L Bonds. Most recently, Western consented to a censure and agreed to pay over $870,000 in fines and restitution to customers, following allegations that the firm made unsuitable recommendations to its customers to invest in non-traded REITs and ETFs.
Current and former customers of Western International Securities’ Campbell, CA branch, and/or any other branch who suffered investment losses are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.
