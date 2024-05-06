Trio to host webinar on May 8 on role of green and sustainability-linked bonds for 2024 sustainability initiatives
EINPresswire.com/ -- Trio (formerly Edison Energy), a leading global sustainability and energy advisory company that serves many Fortune 500 and Fortune Global 500 clients, will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, May 8, on the role of green and sustainability-linked bonds, and how and why corporations issue them. A new form of conservation finance, green and sustainability-linked bonds are designed to improve environmental and climate outcomes in both the public and private sectors. The webinar will feature engaging speakers from Trio partners Verizon, Eaton, and Morgan Stanley.
The one-hour webinar will feature a market overview and fireside chat where speakers will deep-dive into the intricacies of green and sustainability-linked bonds. Audiences will learn about how these bonds make renewable PPAs easier, how they fit into the broader bond market, and how to put together an attractive financing package.
This discussion will share essential knowledge for any corporate executive looking to implement green and sustainability-linked bonds into their operations and workflow.
What: Green and Sustainability-Linked Bonds: Financing Sustainability Initiatives in 2024
When: Wednesday, May 8, 2024, 12:00 PM-1:00 PM EST
The event will be online and registration is free. As a follow-up, the webinar recording will be sent to all registrants. We invite you to sign up even if you cannot attend the live session.
Speakers will include:
Kee Chan Sin, Assistant Treasurer-Capital Markets and Corporate Finance, Verizon
Chan Sin is Vice President and Assistant Treasurer for Capital Markets Strategy and Corporate Finance at Verizon. In this role, he is responsible for formulating and implementing funding strategies to support Verizon’s long term business plan (including M&A), assessing, managing, and developing strategy to mitigate Verizon’s financial risks, and optimizing Verizon’s capital structure and cost of capital while preserving financial flexibility. Chan has over 20 years of leadership experience in domestic and international treasury, banking, and corporate finance. He has completed over 20 domestic and international mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures with total transaction values in excess of $300B. Chan started his career in banking in Singapore and Taiwan. He holds an MPA from the University of Texas at Arlington and a B.S. degree in Finance from Hawaii Pacific University.
Karen Lynn, Vice President of Corporate EHS Programs and Sustainability, Eaton
Karen Lynn serves as Vice President, EHS Programs and Sustainability at Eaton. She leads a team responsible for Eaton’s environmental, health and safety technical programs and a team focused on the organization’s sustainability efforts — including support for ESG, reporting, and meeting Eaton’s 2030 sustainability goals. Karen joined Eaton in 2007 from International Paper, where she led climate change programs, carbon trading, sustainability reporting and customer sustainability communications. During her time at Eaton, Karen has advanced multiple improvement projects including Eaton’s Zero Incident Safety culture. Karen holds a B.S. in Environmental Science from Texas Christian University and a M.E.M. in Environmental Management from Duke University.
Nicholas Tatlow, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley
Nick Tatlow is a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley specializing in Fixed Income Capital Markets covering several corporate sectors across North America, including Media & Communications, Power and Utilities and Energy, including Oil & Gas. Nick has been with Morgan Stanley for 17 years and worked to develop several clients’ sustainable financing frameworks. Nick received a B.S. in International Management from Manchester Business School.
Adam Cherry, Sr. Director-Clean Energy Origination, Trio
Adam Cherry works with Trio’s clients in the commercial negotiation and structuring of renewable energy power purchase agreements. In his role, Adam facilitates communication between buyer and seller representatives, advising clients on key commercial terms and contract language. Previously, Adam spent eight years at Avangrid Renewables, where he managed environmental attribute operations, forward capacity hedging, structured collateral negotiation, and commercial proposal writing across the company’s portfolio of more than 6,000 MW of installed renewable generating capacity in the United States. Adam brings extensive knowledge in the mechanics of Renewable Energy Credits and associated sustainability claims, as well as hands-on experience in a broad range of renewable energy topics. He holds a B.S. in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Oregon and an M.B.A. from Portland State University.
Claire Underwood
The one-hour webinar will feature a market overview and fireside chat where speakers will deep-dive into the intricacies of green and sustainability-linked bonds. Audiences will learn about how these bonds make renewable PPAs easier, how they fit into the broader bond market, and how to put together an attractive financing package.
This discussion will share essential knowledge for any corporate executive looking to implement green and sustainability-linked bonds into their operations and workflow.
What: Green and Sustainability-Linked Bonds: Financing Sustainability Initiatives in 2024
When: Wednesday, May 8, 2024, 12:00 PM-1:00 PM EST
The event will be online and registration is free. As a follow-up, the webinar recording will be sent to all registrants. We invite you to sign up even if you cannot attend the live session.
Speakers will include:
Kee Chan Sin, Assistant Treasurer-Capital Markets and Corporate Finance, Verizon
Chan Sin is Vice President and Assistant Treasurer for Capital Markets Strategy and Corporate Finance at Verizon. In this role, he is responsible for formulating and implementing funding strategies to support Verizon’s long term business plan (including M&A), assessing, managing, and developing strategy to mitigate Verizon’s financial risks, and optimizing Verizon’s capital structure and cost of capital while preserving financial flexibility. Chan has over 20 years of leadership experience in domestic and international treasury, banking, and corporate finance. He has completed over 20 domestic and international mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures with total transaction values in excess of $300B. Chan started his career in banking in Singapore and Taiwan. He holds an MPA from the University of Texas at Arlington and a B.S. degree in Finance from Hawaii Pacific University.
Karen Lynn, Vice President of Corporate EHS Programs and Sustainability, Eaton
Karen Lynn serves as Vice President, EHS Programs and Sustainability at Eaton. She leads a team responsible for Eaton’s environmental, health and safety technical programs and a team focused on the organization’s sustainability efforts — including support for ESG, reporting, and meeting Eaton’s 2030 sustainability goals. Karen joined Eaton in 2007 from International Paper, where she led climate change programs, carbon trading, sustainability reporting and customer sustainability communications. During her time at Eaton, Karen has advanced multiple improvement projects including Eaton’s Zero Incident Safety culture. Karen holds a B.S. in Environmental Science from Texas Christian University and a M.E.M. in Environmental Management from Duke University.
Nicholas Tatlow, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley
Nick Tatlow is a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley specializing in Fixed Income Capital Markets covering several corporate sectors across North America, including Media & Communications, Power and Utilities and Energy, including Oil & Gas. Nick has been with Morgan Stanley for 17 years and worked to develop several clients’ sustainable financing frameworks. Nick received a B.S. in International Management from Manchester Business School.
Adam Cherry, Sr. Director-Clean Energy Origination, Trio
Adam Cherry works with Trio’s clients in the commercial negotiation and structuring of renewable energy power purchase agreements. In his role, Adam facilitates communication between buyer and seller representatives, advising clients on key commercial terms and contract language. Previously, Adam spent eight years at Avangrid Renewables, where he managed environmental attribute operations, forward capacity hedging, structured collateral negotiation, and commercial proposal writing across the company’s portfolio of more than 6,000 MW of installed renewable generating capacity in the United States. Adam brings extensive knowledge in the mechanics of Renewable Energy Credits and associated sustainability claims, as well as hands-on experience in a broad range of renewable energy topics. He holds a B.S. in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Oregon and an M.B.A. from Portland State University.
Claire Underwood
Silverline Communications
claire@teamsilverline.com