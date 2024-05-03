NOTICE TO ALL CALIFORNIA GWG INVESTORS/CUSTOMERS OF WESTERN INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES: CONTACT KT LAW FIRM
All Western International Customers in California Should Immediately Review Their Accounts For Losses and Contact KlaymanToskesLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss and securities lawyers KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to all California customers of Western International Securities and urges all current and former customers of Western International Securities to contact the firm immediately to discuss legal options at 888-997-9956.
KlaymanToskes continues to investigate Western International Securities and has launched an investigation into the brokerage firm’s California branches, following recent allegations of broker/advisor misconduct related to the sale of alternative investments such as GWG L Bonds, and failure to supervise. KlaymanToskes is currently representing customers of Western International who suffered investment losses and is investigating financial advisors with FINRA public disclosures, including customer complaints. The law firm encourages investors who did business with any of the Western International brokers/branches listed below to review their accounts for signs of investment losses.
Western International Securities and its advisors have recently encountered a series of regulatory issues, including allegations of misconduct and failure to supervise, prompting concerns regarding the firm's compliance practices and the best interests of its clients. In June 2022, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Western International Securities and five of its California-registered financial advisors (Case No. 2:22-cv-04119) with violations related to the sale of alternative investments such as GWG L Bonds. Most recently, Western consented to a censure and agreed to pay over $870,000 in fines and restitution to customers, following allegations that the firm made unsuitable recommendations to its customers to invest in non-traded REITs and ETFs.
Current and former customers of Western International Securities in California who suffered investment losses are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.
