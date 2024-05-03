Industry Leaders Convene at Impiger and WSO2's "Oxygenate—Powering Digitalization with WSO2" Event
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Impiger Technologies Inc., a leading technology solutions provider for over twenty years, successfully hosted "Oxygenate—Powering Digitalization with WSO2" event in collaboration with WSO2, a renowned open-source technology provider.
The event at the impressive ITC Grand Chola witnessed participation from numerous CIOs, CTOs, and CxOs representing leading organizations across the state.
The event commenced with a welcome note delivered by Mr. Brijesh Kiruba, President of Sales, Impiger Technologies, and Mr. Mohammed Nooman, Global Pre-Sales Head, highlighting Impiger's remarkable journey and its long-standing association with WSO2. Mr. Srinath Perera, Sr. Vice President and Chief Architect at WSO2, presented an overview of WSO2's comprehensive suite of products and services. This was followed by insightful sessions on client success stories and use cases led by Mr. Lakshminarasimhan, Chief Information Officer, Impiger Technologies, and Mr. Mohammed Nooman.
One of the highlights of the event was the interactive demonstration of Choreo, WSO2's SaaS internal developer platform, led by Mr. Shajee Lawrence, Chief Technology Officer, Impiger Technologies, and a former Air Force Veteran from India. Mr. Lawrence expertly guided the audience on the platform's usability and functioning, culminating in an enthusiastic and conversational Q&A session.
Special guest, Mr. Noel Chikhungu - Director at the National Registration Bureau of Malawi, Africa, shared his success story of leveraging Impiger and WSO2 services to integrate government departments' data into a super app, showcasing the tangible results achievable through Impiger's expertise.
The entire event was ideated and guided by Mr. Ramakrishnamoorthy Venkatasubbu, Founder and Global CEO of Impiger Technologies. A 25+ year veteran in the IT, Digital Transformation phase, RKM, as he is fondly called by all, is an industry guru who has always been one step ahead in the global IT journey. The foresight to join hands with WSO2 and host the WSO2 Oxygenate all transpired from RKM's vision towards global digital transformation.
"At Impiger Technologies, we go beyond just providing solutions—we empower businesses to navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape," said Ramakrishnamoorthy Venkatasubbu (RKM), Founder and CEO of Impiger Technologies. Our partnership with WSO2 allows us to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions that unlock real-world business value for our clients, as exemplified by Mr. Noel's success story."
As a final event, the audience was made to participate in a fun-filled and colourful technical quiz that saw the audience participating with full fervour.
The closing note was given by Mr. Hariharan Rajanbabu – Head of Delivery, Impiger Technologies.
The event was skillfully hosted by Ms. Sharmila Sriraman, Manager of Business Development, and Mr. Raja Ravi Shankar, Sr. Project Manager, Impiger Technologies. Positive feedback from attendees underscored the demand for similar sessions in other cities.
The event's success was attributed to the meticulous planning by the organizing committee, led by Kumaresan Selvaraj, Madhanraj Irudayaraj, Thaveel Ahmed, Abilash Elavarasan, Chandrasekhar Rajamani, Aravindh Annamalai, Karupasamy, and Sharmila Sriraman.
Impiger Technologies invites businesses seeking to harness the power of next-generation digital transformation solutions to contact them for a consultation.
