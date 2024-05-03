South Dakota Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Program Hosts Awareness/Training Event Monday in Rapid City

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, May 3, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) program is hosting its first-ever awareness and training event Monday in Rapid City.

“This training is a collaborative effort designed to emphasize and strengthen efforts for missing and murdered indigenous persons,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “We owe it to the families and friends of those who are no longer with us, either through death or absence, to keep searching for the truth.

Monday’s event will include presentations on issues such as what people should do when someone is missing or murdered, how the prosecution process works, and the boundaries of the court protection order. Also to be discussed is the cultural relevancy for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons.

South Dakota’s MMIP program is part of the Attorney General’s Office. It was created in 2022 by former Attorney General Mark Vargo. Allison Morrisette is the director.

Monday’s event is being held at the Dahl Fine Arts Center in Rapid City.

Sunday is National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Day.

