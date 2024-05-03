Works by Chagall, Dufy, Hockney, Picasso, Bemelmans, Nadal and Braque will come up for bid May 16th at Ahlers & Ogletree

The French/Russian artist Marc Chagall’s (1887-1985) signed 1980 tempera on Masonite work, titled Peintre, Ange et Amoreaux (Painter, Angel and Lover), is expected to realize $200,000-$300,000.

Oil on canvas painting by Carlos Nadal (French, 1917-1998), titled Salon Rojo, signed lower left and titled, signed and dated to verso, one of several works by Nadal in the auction (est. $25,000-$35,000).

Oil on canvas laid to board by Ludwig Bemelmans (Austrian-American, 1898-1962), titled Oh, Genevieve, Where Can You Be? It’s one of three Belemans in the auction (est. $20,000-$30,000).

The several paintings in the sale by Raoul Dufy (French, 1877-1953) include this gouache and watercolor on paper titled La Plage d’Etretat (Etretat Beach), titled and signed (est. $20,000-$30,000).