Riverbend Homes' New Custom Home Project to Start Soon in Spicewood, TX

The custom luxury homebuilder is set to begin construction on luxurious hill country modern estate in Spicewood, Texas.

SPICEWOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverbend Homes a second-generation family-owned custom home builder renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, is pleased to announce the imminent construction of a stunning Hill Country modern estate in the prestigious LTISD school district.

This expansive 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom residence will encompass approximately 4,500 square feet, offering ample space for modern living. The design boasts a contemporary aesthetic, seamlessly integrating the beauty of the Texas Hill Country with high-end finishes and functionality.

The home caters to a luxurious lifestyle, featuring a dedicated media room, a home office, a well-equipped exercise room, and an outdoor cabana ideal for entertaining. Nestled on nearly 2 acres of land, the property offers tranquility and privacy while remaining conveniently located across the street from the upcoming Lake Travis High School, scheduled for completion in 2027.

“We are thrilled to embark on the construction of this exceptional property,” says Mr. Ben Neely, Owner and Spokesperson at Riverbend Homes. “This residence exemplifies our commitment to creating dream homes that blend seamlessly with the natural splendor of the Texas Hill Country. The modern design elements, coupled with the thoughtful layout and luxurious amenities, will provide the homeowners with an unparalleled living experience.”

The home is designed with sustainability in mind, offering homeowners the option to incorporate rainwater collection and solar energy systems. These features can significantly reduce utility costs and create a more environmentally friendly living environment.

"Riverbend Homes is committed to enhancing the Spicewood community with beautifully designed residences that not only meet but exceed our clients' expectations," said Neely. "This new project will offer sophisticated design with functional elegance, and we are excited to introduce such a noteworthy addition to this beautiful area."

For over two decades, Riverbend Homes has established a reputation for excellence in the Texas Hill Country. The company’s unwavering dedication to quality craftsmanship and exceptional customer service is evident in every project they undertake.

“We take immense pride in fostering strong relationships with our clients throughout the entire design and build process,” says Mr. Neely. “Our team of highly skilled professionals is committed to exceeding expectations and ensuring that the final product reflects the homeowner’s unique vision and lifestyle.”

Riverbend Homes’ commitment to client satisfaction is reflected in the positive testimonials the company has received.

“We recently built our forever home with Riverbend Homes,” says Susie Cook, a satisfied client. “Ben and his team were incredibly professional and easy to work with. They kept us informed throughout the construction process and ensured that the final product exceeded our expectations.”

Another client, Luke, echoes this sentiment: “From start to finish, Ben was incredibly attentive to every detail while maintaining exceptional craftsmanship. We always felt involved and informed about the progress of our home. Building a new home can be stressful, but Riverbend Homes made the experience enjoyable and rewarding.”

Dolores Sheets, another client, adds, “We highly recommend Riverbend Homes for your next building project. Ben and his team are approachable, accessible, and have a knack for translating your dream home into reality, all while staying within budget. They offer exceptional support throughout the entire process, making it a truly positive experience.”

For those interested in custom home building or remodeling the Texas Hill County, or the surrounding areas, call (512) 468-0240 or visit https://www.riverbend-homes.com/. Stay updated with the company’s latest projects and insights by visiting the blog at https://www.riverbend-homes.com/blog.

About Riverbend Homes

Riverbend Homes is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

