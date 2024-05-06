ANA, 4A’s, MFM, Agencies, and Media Unite for Groundbreaking Study
Unprecedented collaboration with MediaVillage redefines relationships across the marketing industry
The need for increased investment in education and a realignment of B2B marketing strategies are not only apparent, they’re imperative.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unprecedented collaboration that marks a pivotal moment for the marketing and advertising industry, over 20 prominent media companies have joined forces with the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A’s), the Media Financial Management Association (MFM), and global media agency giants to collaborate on The MediaVillage Inclusion, Belonging, Knowledge and Relationships Study.
MediaVillage Education Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization funded by the marketing community, is coordinating the multi-year research. The study is being conducted by The Myers Report, which last year released its 40th annual Marketing and Advertising Supply Chain Report. This groundbreaking research drew on the perspectives of more than 4,200 advertising and marketing professionals, unveiling significant marketplace knowledge gaps and growth opportunities. Jack Myers, a Media Ecologist and the visionary behind The Myers Report, said: “The need for increased investment in education and a realignment of B2B marketing strategies are not only apparent, they’re imperative.”
The 20 media partners joining the ANA, 4A’s and MFM are A+E Networks, a4/Altice, Ampersand, Comcast Advertising, Fox Advertising Sales, Hallmark Networks, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Nexstar Advertising, OUTFRONT, Paramount Advertising, Scripps Networks, Spectrum Reach, TelevisaUnivision, UPTV/Aspire, Vevo, Warner Bros. Discovery, XACTV. Participating agencies include Active International, Canvas, dentsu, GroupM, Horizon Media, IPG Mediabrands, Publicis Media, plus several independent and full-service shops.
The Myers Report 2023 survey revealed that more than 60% of advertising decision-makers have less than eight years of experience and 35% have less than three years. A mere 20% boast over fifteen years. More than 75% of survey respondents expressed a need for additional knowledge and learning opportunities to excel in their roles. “It's clear that a new generation is at the helm of media transformation,” Myers commented. “This partnership enables stakeholders to gather market intelligence and invest collaboratively in our talent and professional development.” The Inclusion, Belonging, Knowledge and Relationships study is focused on providing data, guidance, and connections for addressing knowledge gaps, assessing cultural shifts, enhancing relationships, and identifying partnership opportunities for all stakeholders across the marketing ecosystem.
Included in The Myers Report’s 2024 research is an ambitious initiative to monitor the progress in diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB), including job satisfaction, mental health, and knowledge gaps within the marketing industry. The report due in July will identify the myriad factors that shape and influence advertising decisions throughout the supply chain, with an emphasis on strategies and educational needs for enhancing revenue growth and boosting the efficacy of B2B marketing, data, technology, innovation, and content relevance.
Partners in the MediaVillage study benefit from proprietary insights plus an exclusive offering: the Revenue Optimization Program, which features the advanced MediaVillage Knowledge Exchange SaaS platform. This includes unparalleled access to the industry’s leading thought leadership self-publishing platform, specialized “Knowledge Sites” for sharing educational and marketing content, and the innovative www.MeetingPrep.ai on-demand learning engine.
MediaVillage and The Myers Report are currently conducting fieldwork through multiple distribution partners for the Inclusion, Belonging, Knowledge, and Relationships Survey. All marketing, advertising, and media professionals can request a questionnaire for completion at info@mediavillage.org. Respondents are eligible to win one of 35 incentives including $1,000 college loan relief/continuing education scholarship.
For more details on The Myers Report, the MediaVillage Education Foundation, and the Inclusion, Belonging, Knowledge and Relationships study, please reach out to Jack Myers at jack@mediavillage.org.
