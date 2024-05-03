Expanding space for youth's meaningful climate action

Saumya Surbhi began her volunteering as an Online Volunteer in India with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Bangkok Regional Hub (BRH). She supported the research tools for youth environmental human rights defenders and climate activists. Since February 2022, she has transitioned to an onsite UN Volunteer assignment as Youth Environmental Human Rights Defenders Protection Coordinator with UNDP-BRH.

With a graduate degree in Development Studies and previous experience in human rights, Saumya contributes her skills to causes around climate justice. As an Online Volunteer, her day-to-day work was a horizon-scoping exercise on existing tools for environmental human rights defenders and climate activists. This involved researching different tools and classifying them on the basis of their typology based and target areas.

"I was able to support my host entity remotely to mark parameters of the existing set of tools to make them more accessible while also noting the existing gaps," shares Saumya. "My online assignment feeds into my current role as a UN Volunteer as I make resources more accessible for young climate activists to protect and promote the right to a healthy environment.”

As part of the Youth Empowerment in Climate Action Platform, Saumya collaborates with young environmental and climate activists and engages with the Asia Indigenous Youth Platform and civil society organizations.

She developed a comprehensive programme, which included a youth advisory group on climate justice. She also developed training modules, convened an in-person workshop, and mobilized resources from UN partners.

In her day-to-day work, she coordinates activities with partners and young climate activists, and offers them support and opportunities to expand their advocacy. Saumya says, “My UN Volunteer assignment enables me to meet people working on similar issues and build bonds with them.”

Savinda Ranathunga, Regional Youth Project Manager with UNDP-BRH reflects positively on Saumya's volunteer assignment, "Empowerment and Protection of Young Environment Human Rights Defenders is an important and time-sensitive task given the increasing challenges they face while safeguarding their communities and raising the voice against human rights violations. We wanted to explore the resources and support systems available across various networks. Saumya, not only supported us in mapping these resources but also drafted a protection programme to support young leaders."