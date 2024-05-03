Kelly Cassidy Appointed as Relationship Manager for Majesty Title Services in South Tampa

Kelly Cassidy, Majesty Title, Relationship Manager, South Tampa

TAMPA, FLA., USA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Majesty Title Services, a division of LandCastle Title Group, LLC, is delighted to announce Kelly Cassidy's appointment as the new Relationship Manager for South Tampa. Since joining Majesty in 2018, Kelly Cassidy has significantly contributed to the company's success, previously managing relationships in Riverview and South Hillsborough County.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kelly Cassidy to her new role as Relationship Manager for South Tampa. Kelly has been a pivotal part of our team since 2018, demonstrating unparalleled dedication to both her professional and community engagements. Her profound understanding of the real estate market and her commitment to service excellence make her the ideal choice to lead our efforts in South Tampa. We look forward to seeing her continue to excel and drive positive change in this vibrant community," said Vince Cassidy, CEO, Majesty Title Services.

Kelly Cassidy has a robust track record in the Tampa real estate market. Besides her professional achievements, she is deeply involved in the community, serving as a child advocate for the Hillsborough County Foster Care system and as a mentor and advisor for the USF chapter of the Tri-Delta sorority.

Majesty Title Services operates six offices across Florida and is committed to providing top-tier title and settlement services to real estate professionals and lenders throughout the state. The company is a recipient of the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce's Small Business of the Year Award and the US Chamber of Commerce Blue Ribbon Award, underscoring its dedication to excellence and community service.

About Majesty Title

Majesty Title Services, a Division of LandCastle Title Group, LLC, is a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services throughout Florida. Founded in 2006 by Vincent J. Cassidy, a veteran with over 25 years at JPMorgan Chase and a distinguished track record in real estate and capital investment, Majesty Title is dedicated to providing specialized services that ensure the security and efficiency of real estate transactions. As part of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF), we offer a comprehensive suite of services including title insurance, closing and escrow, land trust management, and support for 1031 exchanges and construction disbursing. Our expertise, personalized service, and commitment to client success set us apart in the industry, making us a trusted partner for real estate professionals, builders, and mortgage lenders across the state.

For more information, please contact:

Vincent J. Cassidy

Majesty Title Services

4006 S. MacDill Ave, Tampa, FL 33611

Phone: 813-574-5072