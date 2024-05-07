Ventus Medical announces the submission of a novel electronic nicotine replacement therapy in the UK

ENHALE, Ventus Medical's novel inhaled nicotine replacement therapy

A novel NRT for quitting smoking and vaping has been submitted to the UK medicines regulator for approval

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ventus Medical LTD announces that it has submitted a UK Marketing Authorisation Application for ENHALE™, a next-generation smoking cessation and harm reduction product which will give tobacco product users a safer alternative to both smoking and vaping.

ENHALE™ features a certified medical device and easily replaceable cartridges with novel and proprietary electronic inhalation technology. ENHALE™ meets the rigorous safety standards required of a medicinal product.

• ENHALE™’s proprietary formulation and low-temperature vaporisation technology ensure no thermal degradants and safer nicotine delivery than traditional vapes, an important differentiator from every other product.

• Obtaining UK MHRA approval is the first step in enabling healthcare professionals to prescribe for the first time, an effective vape-like product that is regulated and certified to be safe.

• When approved, ENHALE™ will be available without prescription in the UK.

Commenting on this submission, Kaasim Mahmood, Chairman of Ventus Medical and General Partner at Advent Life Sciences, said, “Smoking remains the most preventable cause of premature death globally. There is an urgent need for regulated, safer alternatives to vaping products and cigarettes. Advent Life Sciences is proud to have supported Ventus Medical, a UK company, on its journey to this important milestone. ENHALE™ has been designed and developed following extensive consultation with physicians, healthcare professionals and smokers who require a medicinal alternative to tobacco products.”

David Lawson, co-founder of Ventus Medical, added, “After nine years of rigorous research and development, we have successfully developed aerosolization technology to the strictest standards meeting pharmaceutical and medical device requirements globally. Clinical data on ENHALE™ confirm it's ability to reduce the urge to smoke by more than leading NRT’s. This is a great step forward for smoking cessation and tobacco harm reduction and will be the first innovation in NRT for decades.”

ENHALE™ features an intuitive, easy-to-use, certified medical device with replaceable single-dose nicotine cartridges. The product is unique in utilizing low-temperature vaporisation technology, which heats the nicotine formulation to much lower temperatures when compared to vape products. Operating at lower temperatures ensures that ENHALE™ can safely and effectively deliver nicotine without any thermal degradation or metals which are of particular concern in vaping products.

About Ventus Medical

Ventus Medical is dedicated to the development of inhalation technology and is a certified medical device manufacturer based in the UK. The founding team of Ventus Medical were responsible for the first and only approved medical vape product (e-VOKE), which was licensed in 2013 by the MHRA.