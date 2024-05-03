MEC Tertuis Simmers hands title deeds to beneficiaries in Overstrand Municipality , 6 May

On Monday, May 6, the Provincial Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers will hand over 600 title deeds. The Minister will be joined by the Overstrand Executive Mayor Annelie Rabie. The pair will visit 4 areas in the Overstrand Municipality.

This event will form part of the Western Cape Government’s commitment to accelerating the transfer of title deeds to rightful beneficiaries.

Speaking ahead of the event Minister Simmers said, “Home ownership is not just about owning property, it is also about empowering families and communities. As we hand over these title deeds in the Overstrand Municipality, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that every deserving citizen has the security and dignity of owning their own home.”

The details are as follows:

Date: Monday, 6 May 2024

1. Masakhane and Blompark housing projects

Time: 09h00 – 10h30

Venue: Gansbaai Council Chambers.

2. Venue - Zwelihle Community Hall

Time: 11h30 – 12h30

3. Venue Hawston Library Hall

Time: 14h00 – 15h00

4. Venue: Moouitsig community hall, Bettys Bay

Time: 15h30 – 16h30

Media enqueries:

Ntobeko Mbingeleli

Spokesperson for the Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers

Email: ntobeko.mbingeleli@westerncape.gov.za

Tel: 021 483 8067

Cell: 061 447 7851

Jandré Bakker

Head of Communication

Department of Infrastructure

Email: jandre.bakker@westerncape.gov.za

