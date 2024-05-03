Cottonwood Art Festival Is May 4-5 With Live Music, 200 Artists & Free Admission
Imagery Wine Collection sponsored Courtyard Main Stage featuring Suzy & the Sissies, Two Big Swing Band, Animals - The Maroon 5 Tribute and more.RICHARDSON, TEXAS, USA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 55th Cottonwood Art Festival is May 4-5 with a weekend of live music on the Imagery Wine Collection sponsored Courtyard Main Stage and the Acoustic Stage. This semi-annual juried fine art show showcases 200 artists from around the world and the Spring Featured Artist is modern sculptor Gregory Story. Art collectors will enjoy exploring the booths, grabbing fair favorites in the food court, sipping beverages from the craft beer and wine garden and listening to a jazzed-up list of soulful singers on stage.
The Imagery Courtyard Main Stage is located on the east side of Cottonwood Art Festival with a seated and shaded area. The live entertainment includes performances by some of the best local musicians. The two-day schedule is as follows:
Saturday, May 4
Darrin Kobetich (10 a.m.)
Russ Hewitt Duo (11:45 a.m.)
AC/TC (1:30 p.m.)
Two Bit Swing Band (3:30 p.m.)
Brad Thompson Band (5:30 p.m.)
Sunday, May 5
Bill Brooks (10 a.m.)
Chant Duplantier (11:45 a.m.)
Suzy & the Sissies (1:30 p.m.)
Animals – The Maroon 5 Tribute (3:30 p.m.)
The Acoustic Stage is located on the south end of the Festival and features artists in partnership with the Texas Music Project. The TMP grassroots program creates learning opportunities and healing through music for all youth in Texas. This non-profit donates instruments, lessons, and mentorships for students to learn the benefit of music education in their lives. The line-up of local talent includes:
Saturday, May 4
Haven Thomas (11 a.m.)
Duo Darlin (11:45 a.m.)
Remy Reilly (1 p.m.)
Midnight Thirty (3 p.m.)
Wyatt Martin (5 p.m.)
Sunday, May 5
Haven Thomas (11 a.m.)
Duo Darlin (11:45 a.m.)
Sam Wood (1 p.m.)
Sebastian Valenzuela (3 p.m.)
There’s an art to having fun at Cottonwood Art Festival, and the ArtStop Children’s Area is a hands-on opportunity to create pinata suncatchers, hand puppets, clay sculptures, pottery vases, and canvas paintings. The stations are open during regular Festival hours and located near the south side of the Courtyard Stage. Chiseling, chalk art and magnificent magnets are a few of the free activities. Participation fees start at $2 per activity per child and tickets are available to purchase in the ArtStop booth.
Admission, Hours and Location
Admission for Cottonwood Art Festival is free and open to the public on Saturday and Sunday, May 4-5. The event is held in the beautifully shaded Cottonwood Park, located at 1321 W. Belt Line Rd. in Richardson, Texas.
- Hours for the 2024 Spring Festival are:
o Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and
o Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Festival Parking
Parking is available across from the Festival grounds at the Richardson High School football stadium on Belt Line Road. Shuttles are provided throughout the weekend to and from the parking area.
About Cottonwood Art Festival
Celebrating 55 years, the semi-annual Cottonwood Art Festival is a juried show ranked among the Top 10 Fine Art Shows in the country. Local artists staged the first Festival at the scenic Cottonwood Park in Richardson, Texas in its humble beginnings in 1969. Cottonwood has since established itself as an internationally award-winning signature art event and become a tradition within the community. The Festival designed outreach programs as innovative tools to mentor students, designed to broaden the interest in visual arts beyond the art festival, and bring the art world into classrooms. www.cottonwoodartfestival.com
Dianna Lawrence
City of Richardson
+1 972-744-4583
dianna.lawrence@cor.gov
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Other