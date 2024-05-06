California Logistics Leader Elected to Warehouse Industry Executive Committee
I've been blessed with many great mentors within the IWLA, and I can only hope that I have the same impact on the next generation that they've had on me.”DES PLAINES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of the International Warehouse Logistics Association (IWLA) elected Jeremy Van Puffelen April 23 to be the organization’s secretary/treasurer and to serve on the IWLA Executive Committee.
— Jeremy Van Puffelen
Van Puffelen is the president of Danville, Calif.-based PRISM Logistics, a prominent provider of warehouse logistics solutions with a vast network spanning more than 2 million square feet in Northern California. PRISM Logistics caters to the diverse logistics needs of major consumer packaged goods (CPG), food and beverage, retail, and manufacturing companies across the United States, particularly on the West Coast.
Serving on the IWLA Board of Directors since 2021, Van Puffelen is deeply committed to the IWLA mission to develop warehousing professionals and advocating for the interests of warehouse logistics businesses. With a wealth of experience garnered from working across various functions within the logistics sector, from custodial to executive leadership, Van Puffelen brings a unique perspective to the IWLA Executive Committee.
"It is a joy, honor, and privilege for me to join the IWLA Executive Committee,” Van Puffelen says. “I remember as a kid and through my young adult years looking up to so many great logisticians that paved the way before me—and I was always hopeful to follow in their footsteps one day. I've been blessed with many great mentors within the IWLA, and I can only hope that I have the same impact on the next generation that they've had on me."
Jay D. Strother, president & CEO of IWLA, is excited about Van Puffelen's appointment. "We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy Van Puffelen to the IWLA Executive Committee,” Strother says. “His dedication to excellence and vast industry expertise makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We look forward to his contributions in advancing our focus on growth, service, and education for the warehouse logistics community."
For more information about IWLA and its initiatives, visit www.IWLA.com.
Marina Donahue
International Warehouse Logistics Association
+1 847-813-4696
email us here