Sol Squeeze: A Fresh Face in the Organic Mixers and Cocktail Space Launches Premium Margarita Essential
EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome to Sol Squeeze, the newest organic mixers and cocktail market sensation, launching with a line of premium margarita essentials. The line includes Classic and Mango flavors and Citrus and Spicy Hand-Harvested Sea Salts.
Sol Squeeze is committed to crafting clean mixes that honor the flavors of Mother Nature for the perfect cocktail every time in sustainable, portable packaging versus traditional glass bottles.
The Margarita Mixes offer elevated takes on the classic cocktail, by blending vibrant citrus flavors together for the perfect balance of tart and sweet. Each mix is 100% Certified USDA Organic, contains the highest juice content on the market for organic mixers, provides 25% DV of Vitamin C and is packaged in BPA-Free 6-oz portable pouches.
Amy Davis, founder of Sol Squeeze, shares, “Our passion at Sol Squeeze is to transform the act of drinking a margarita into a memorable experience, infusing it with the finest organic ingredients and a splash of innovation. We aspire to be a mainstay for those who savor the craftsmanship of a meticulously blended margarita.”
Discover the essence of organic, premium margaritas with Sol Squeeze. Our products are now available on our website, inviting connoisseurs nationwide to revel in the art of the organic cocktail.
To learn more about Sol Squeeze and its vibrant selection, visit us at https://solsqz.com.
Amy Davis
Amy Davis
