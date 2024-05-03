Wake Up! Music Group Celebrates ET Boys' Second Number One Hit
We are elated to see the ET Boys hit their second #1 in less than a year!”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Miami FL] – Wake Up! Music Group is thrilled to announce that their talented artists, ET Boys, have reached the top of the charts once again with their island flavored, nu pop single, "Bong Bong". This marks the group's second number one hit on the Digital Radio Tracker Independent Charts. This massive achievement underscores the enormous talent of ET Boys as nu music songwriters and performers.
— Pepper Gomez
"We are elated to see the ET Boys hit their second #1 in less than a year," said Pepper Gomez, Founder of Wake Up! Music Group. "Their incredible ability to create genre bending nu music continues to touch and resonate with listeners across the globe. We have no doubt that future holds nothing but greatness for this multi-talented group."
"Bong Bong" which was a featured track at MJ Biz Conference 2023 in Las Vegas, has been a fan favorite with its engaging rhythms, sounds and clever non-violence supporting lyrics. A standout on the airwaves, “Bong Bong” is simply a great vibe. The ET Boys' hope that we soon see the end of cannabis criminalization which has ruined countless lives with jail sentences for non-violent, victimless “crimes” of possession. This message inherent in the song and ET Boys’ style have captured the attention of listeners worldwide. Their success is a testament to their ability to craft culturally meaningful songs in a way that captures ears and hearts.
Wake Up! Music Group is ever committed to supporting innovative and talented artists like ET Boys, and we look forward to their EP “PAOPU” produced with Grammy Award winning Ken Lewis which is set to release on May 10, 2024. Photos by Mark Maryanovich Photography. Expect more chart toppers from the young brother-artists known as ET Boys.
Pepper Gomez
Wake Up! Music Group
+1 954-609-7359
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Bong Bong by ET Boys