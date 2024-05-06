Rohde Brothers, Inc. Announces Expansion with New 11,000 Square Foot Expansion, Includes 40-Ton Crane Capabilities
PLYMOUTH, WI, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ** Highlights **
— Mike Rohde, President of Rohde Brothers, Inc.
Expanded Fabrication Shop: New 11,000 sq foot facility to enhance production capabilities. Increasing the total shop space to 37,000 Sq ft.
Advanced Lifting Power: Introduction of 40-ton lift capacity with four (4) hooks for increased fabrication and loading capabilities.
Industry-Leading Innovation: Rohde Brothers continues to set benchmarks in the metal fabrication industry.
Rohde Brothers, Inc., a leader in mechanical contracting, is excited to unveil a comprehensive expansion of their fabrication shop, now boasting a state-of-the-art 11,000 square foot addition. This strategic enhancement not only augments the company's production capacity with advanced 40-ton cranes but also pioneers’ sustainability with the integration of a cutting-edge geothermal heating and cooling system. This horizontal system field type is poised to revolutionize energy efficiency at the site, potentially reducing heating and cooling costs by up to 40%. The new facility also boasts an equipment test cell, a dedicated stainless steel fabrication area complete with laser welding capability which is known to produce superior welds that improve corrosion resistance in harsh environments, and full LED high bay lighting for superior visibility.
Innovative Energy Solutions for Sustainable Operations
At the heart of this expansion is Rohde Brothers' commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency. The newly installed geothermal system leverages the stable temperatures beneath the Earth's surface, providing an eco-friendly solution for heating and cooling the expanded facility. This initiative underscores the company's dedication to innovative energy use and operational efficiency, setting a new standard for industrial facilities.
Furthermore, the expansion includes an advanced snow melt system, seamlessly integrated with the geothermal heating to ensure safety and operational continuity during winter months. This system significantly mitigates the impact of snow and ice on the parking area adjacent to the new shop, reducing the use of salt and snow plowing which reduces CO2 emissions. An ice bank system was installed to enhance energy efficiency for cooling the new shop expansion as well.
A Transformative Phase for Industrial Fabrication with Enhanced Sustainability
With this expansion, Rohde Brothers' facility now encompasses 37,000 square feet of space, marking a significant leap in industrial fabrication capabilities. The addition is designed not only to accommodate larger and more complex projects but also to do so in an environmentally responsible manner.
Key Enhancements of the Expansion:
• Expanded Capacity with Sustainable Design: The 11,000 square foot addition offers increased space for large-scale projects, incorporating a geothermal system for sustainable heating and cooling.
• Enhanced Lifting Power and Energy Efficiency: The facility's new cranes improve load handling.
• The geothermal system and snow melt system introduce groundbreaking energy efficiency and safety features.
• State-of-the-Art Infrastructure for Superior Production and Environmental Stewardship: The modernized setup ensures top-tier production quality, rapid turnaround times, and reduced environmental impact.
"Our latest expansion is a testament to Rohde Brothers' innovation, not just in scaling our operations but in leading the way towards a more sustainable and efficient future by utilizing geothermal as a heat storage device." said Mike Rohde, President of Rohde Brothers, Inc. "By integrating a geothermal system, ice bank, and a snow melt system, we're setting new benchmarks for environmental responsibility in the industrial sector."
Redefining Industrial Capabilities with a Commitment to Sustainability
This holistic expansion reflects Rohde Brothers' dedication to excellence, innovation, and sustainability. The new facility, crane capabilities, and energy-efficient systems collectively redefine what is possible in the realm of industrial fabrication, offering clients unparalleled service while minimizing environmental impact.
Special Thanks
Rohde Brothers, Inc. would also like to thank its partners in this construction project, A.C.E. Building Services, KW Electric, and Excel Engineering for their help in planning and construction of the new space.
Discover how Rohde Brothers' forward-thinking expansion can benefit your projects. For more information, visit Rohdebros.com or contact Craig Bahr at (920)893-5905.
About Rohde Brothers, Inc.: As a frontrunner in the industrial mechanical field, Rohde Brothers, Inc. is committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of clients. With a focus on quality, innovation, and sustainability, Rohde Brothers continues to push the boundaries of industrial fabrication.
For press inquiries, please contact: Craig Bahr, Vice President Rohde Brothers, Inc. 920-893-5905 rohdebros.com
