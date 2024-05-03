Calmerry and Maavee Unite to Elevate Workplace Mental Wellness
Calmerry & Maavee partner to boost workplace wellness, offering personalized mental health support through their innovative collaboration.WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To enhance workplace wellness, Calmerry and Maavee have combined their expertise to provide accessible and personalized mental health support. This partnership marks a significant step forward in addressing the crucial requirement for comprehensive mental health care within communities and corporate environments.
Bringing together deep expertise in mental health support from Calmerry, an online therapy platform, and Maavee, a holistic population wellness app, this collaboration aims to empower companies, communities, and humans alike with diverse tools and services tailored to support mental health and overall well-being.
Acknowledging the pivotal role of employee mental health in organizational success, this collaboration equips companies with the necessary resources to foster a culture of psychological safety and support. Research has consistently shown that a positive work environment, coupled with robust mental health support, leads to increased productivity, reduced absenteeism, and improved job satisfaction.
“In times of uncertainty, from the post-pandemic Great Resignation to the labor shortage today, it’s crucial to support employees’ mental health and well-being. Employees who feel valued and heard appear more motivated and perform better. We can’t build resilience without a psychological safety and mental health awareness culture in the workplace.”—Albina Galiza, Partnership Manager at Calmerry.
Recognizing the importance of individualized care, this partnership offers personalized therapy plans and access to a diverse network of licensed counselors, empowering individuals to take charge of their mental wellness journey. Whether employees are grappling with anxiety, depression, work-related stress, or other mental health challenges, Calmerry and Maavee are committed to providing tailored support to meet their unique needs.
Beyond providing Calmerry’s therapy and counseling services to the Maavee community, this collaboration also offers Calmerry’s community of clients and therapists access to Maavee to support them in their personal wellness journeys. Together, Calmerry and Maavee strive to create a world where mental wellness is prioritized and celebrated through a shared commitment to destigmatization, equality, and inclusion.
To further their mission of promoting mental health awareness, Calmerry is thrilled to support Maavee to offer free access to the 2024 Mental Health & Well-Being Global Summit. This event will be streaming online from May 14th to May 20th and will feature discussions from leading experts including Deepak Chopra MD, Goldie Hawn, Michael Singer, Dan Siegel MD, Thema S. Bryant PhD, Mariel Hemingway, Rick Doblin PhD, Dawson Church PhD, Jeezy, Gabriella Wright, Rick Hanson PhD and over 40 others to usher in a new era in mental health and hygiene. Anyone can register for the Summit for FREE here.
“Wellness is a personal, lifelong, and constantly evolving journey. Since there is no silver bullet to being well, Maavee makes the best possible solutions available to be discovered and accessed when they are needed most,” said Frank Ricciardi, founder and CEO of Maavee. “Through our partnership with Calmerry, our community has easy access to therapy services via scheduled video sessions and in-the-course-of-life messaging to ensure that support is available when it’s needed.”
About Calmerry
Calmerry is a trusted online therapy platform that connects clients with licensed mental health professionals who are experts in their problems, founded in 2020. The platform offers counsel for a variety of personal issues, including depression, anxiety, grief, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), self-esteem, emotional abuse, and relationship challenges. Calmerry also provides LGBT-friendly therapy.
Calmerry strives to take a holistic approach to well-being and has created self-help tools to help users improve daily.
To learn more about Calmerry, click here.
About Maavee
Available to companies, communities, and individuals, Maavee is a consumer-led, population wellness platform that connects humans to their highly personal journeys. Through media to inform and spark curiosity, community for connection and support, a marketplace of over 1,000 hyper-curated wellness products and services from brands changing the world, and features to engage and nudge, Maavee supports one's lifelong aspiration to be well and makes it easy to discover the best of wellness along the way.
Maryna Semchenko
Calmerry
pr@calmerry.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram