West Virginia Millwrights Training Center Offers Virtual Tour & Insight into Millwright Career Opportunities

PARKERSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embark on a virtual exploration of the West Virginia Millwrights Training Center (WVMTC) in Parkersburg, WV, and uncover and explore the world of millwrights, a vital trade shaping industries across the nation, without ever leaving home.

The Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters sponsors this immersive tour, which is available in both English and Spanish. It provides an insider's view of the 40,000-square-foot facility, showcasing cutting-edge equipment and the high-quality education offered to union apprentice millwrights.

A millwright is a skilled tradesperson who installs, dismantles, repairs, reassembles, and moves machinery in factories, power plants, and construction sites.

Visitors can experience the heart of millwright training without leaving home as they navigate through our diverse workshops and classrooms. The virtual tour eliminates geographical barriers, enabling individuals to conveniently explore the facilities and various millwright specialties. As the training hub for apprentice millwrights in West Virginia and neighboring regions, our center equips aspiring professionals with the skills needed to excel in this dynamic field.

"Whether you're considering a millwright career or seeking to collaborate with skilled professionals, our virtual tour offers invaluable insights," said Everett Johnson, Director of Training at WV Carpenters. "It's a gateway for prospective apprentices to explore our world-class facility without the added burden of travel expenses. Contractors and industry experts can also leverage this resource to connect with the next generation of union millwrights."

The Millwrights Training Center is committed to safety, efficiency, and expertise. From foundational principles to advanced techniques, our comprehensive curriculum ensures that members receive top-tier training. The tour takes them through classrooms and various shop areas, including turbine, machine and welding. This virtual journey showcases the union’s commitment to excellence and provides a glimpse into the outstanding education available to apprentice millwrights.

While the virtual tour provides an excellent introduction, personalized tours are also available at our training center at 4600 Camden Ave., Parkersburg, WV. To launch this virtual adventure, visit the West Virginia Millwrights Training Center tour link at https://my.mpskin.com/en/tour/xh9fqhy8k5 or call (304) 422-7637 for more details.