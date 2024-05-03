Elevated Living’s Resident App Empowers Property Owners and Managers to Offer Smart Home & Access Control to Residents

The company's app combines smart home, access control, and property management features, enhancing the resident experience in Class A communities across the US.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevated Living, a leading provider of technology solutions for Class A multifamily communities across the United States, today announced that its resident app now offers smart home and access control capabilities. This enhancement empowers property owners and managers to provide residents with a more convenient and secure living experience.

“We are excited to bring smart home and access control to our resident app,” said Mr. Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of Elevated Living. “This integration will streamline the resident experience, allowing them to control their smart home features and access building amenities directly from their phones.”

The Elevated Living app now integrates smart home management and access control into a single platform, allowing residents to enjoy the convenience of modern living without the hassle of multiple apps and portals. This integration significantly improves operational efficiency and security, leading to higher resident satisfaction and the potential for increased rental premiums.

"By bringing together all the technology and services that our clients love, we are setting new standards in the multifamily property market," said Koczwara. "Our solutions not only enhance the quality of life for residents but also provide tangible benefits to property managers and owners, such as reduced maintenance costs and minimized package theft."

Elevated Living's resident app offers a variety of benefits for property owners and managers, including:

• Improved operational efficiency: The app can automate tasks such as rent payments, maintenance requests, and amenity bookings, freeing up staff time to focus on other important tasks.

• Increased security and safety: The app can be used to grant and revoke access to building amenities, which can help to improve security for residents.

• Increased resident satisfaction: Residents will appreciate the convenience and ease of use of the app.

• Higher rent premiums: Properties with smart home and access control features can often command higher rent premiums.

• Reduced package delivery times: Residents can use the app to receive notifications when packages are delivered, which can help to reduce package theft.

• Improved resident communication: The app can be used to send important announcements and updates to residents.

• Reduced maintenance costs: The app can be used to submit and track maintenance requests, which can help to streamline the maintenance process.

To learn more about Elevated Living or to schedule a demo, visit https://www.elevatedliving.com/ or call +1 (312) 600-4968.

About Elevated Living

Elevated Living is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe residents should not have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living’s exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

