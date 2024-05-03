Promo Direct Announces Free Shipping on BIC Pens for Enhanced Customer Savings

free shipping on bic promo pens only at promodirect.com

Promo Direct: Free shipping on all BIC pens enhances savings. BIC promo pens are reliable, affordable, and ideal for brand promotion.

CEO Dave Sarro: BIC pens are perfect for startups or brands seeking visibility. We offer budget-friendly rates, ensuring all businesses benefit. Free shipping adds extra savings to our exciting deals.” — Dave Sarro

HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promo Direct, America’s leading provider of promotional products, has announced free shipping on all BIC pens, offering customers enhanced savings and value. This initiative provides customers with a more convenient and cost-effective shopping experience.

Founded in 1942, BIC has evolved from its humble beginnings to become an iconic global brand. With a commitment to simplicity and joy, BIC continues to reimagine everyday necessities, designing products that hold a special place in every home and heart.

Promo Direct offers a wide range of BIC pens that are incredibly popular as promotional giveaways. Renowned for their reliability, functionality, and affordability, BIC products include a variety of writing instruments that can be customized with logos and messages, making them ideal for brand promotion.

Promo Direct provides rounded and mechanical pencils, as well as plastic and metallic barrel pens, among other options. Additionally, shoppers can select pens with twist-action or click-action mechanisms, adding versatility and functionality to their promotional campaigns.

Dave Sarro, CEO of Promo Direct, stated, "Whether you are a startup firm or a business looking to enhance brand awareness, BIC items are a great way to start. At Promo Direct, we offer a wide range of BIC items at budget-friendly rates, ensuring that businesses of all sizes can take advantage of these high-quality promotional products. Our free shipping provides extra savings, complementing the exciting deals available on our website."

About Promo Direct: Founded in 1991 by Dave Sarro, Promo Direct is committed to assisting businesses in boosting sales and increasing brand visibility through promotional merchandise. Providing savvy business solutions and an exceptional shopping experience, Promo Direct has earned numerous accolades, including being named the top Promotional Product Store for three consecutive years by TopTenReviews.com.