Studies Indicate Environmental Factors Can Impact Urologic Health

SAN ANTONIO, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abstracts being presented at the American Urological Association's Annual Meeting show microplastic particles have been found in many human tissues including testes, certain pesticides can be tied to prostate cancer and some drinking water in California has been associated with bladder cancer incidences.

Researchers will present environmental and urological health study findings in San Antonio, Texas, from May 3 to 6. Stacy Loeb, MD, Urology and Population Health professor at NYU Langone Health, moderated a virtual press session with the abstract authors, providing key insights into their research.

“It’s great that these studies are happening so we can get a better sense of how some of these environmental factors may affect things like fertility and urological cancer risk,” said Dr. Loeb. It sounds like, in these cases, more studies are needed to follow up on these findings on an individual level.”

The following abstracts are covered in the moderated panel:

A recording of the panel discussion is available to all press registrants. Fill out the registration form on the website to be added to the virtual programming: https://www.auanet.org/AUA2024/register/press-registration

NOTE TO REPORTERS: Presenting authors and moderators are available to discuss their findings. To arrange an interview with an expert, please contact the AUA Communications Team at Communications@AUAnet.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.


