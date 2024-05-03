Studies Indicate Environmental Factors Can Impact Urologic Health

SAN ANTONIO, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abstracts being presented at the American Urological Association's Annual Meeting show microplastic particles have been found in many human tissues including testes, certain pesticides can be tied to prostate cancer and some drinking water in California has been associated with bladder cancer incidences.

Researchers will present environmental and urological health study findings in San Antonio, Texas, from May 3 to 6. Stacy Loeb, MD, Urology and Population Health professor at NYU Langone Health, moderated a virtual press session with the abstract authors, providing key insights into their research.

“It’s great that these studies are happening so we can get a better sense of how some of these environmental factors may affect things like fertility and urological cancer risk,” said Dr. Loeb. It sounds like, in these cases, more studies are needed to follow up on these findings on an individual level.”

The following abstracts are covered in the moderated panel:

