EU to host EU-Ukraine Defence Industries Forum in Brussels on 6 May

On 6 May, the EU will host the EU-Ukraine Defence Industries Forum in Brussels.

Over 350 representatives from the EU institutions, governments, European and Ukrainian defence industries, industry associations, key partner countries and organisations will gather to strengthen defence industrial cooperation between the EU and Ukraine.

The event is organised with the support of the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU and the Aerospace, Security and Defence Industries Association of Europe. EU High Representative Josep Borrell and European Commissioner Thierry Breton will participate alongside the Belgian Minister of Defence Ludivine Dedonder and Ukrainian Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin.

The Forum aims to strengthen cooperation between European and Ukrainian defence industries and help Ukraine to obtain capabilities in priority areas that Ukraine needs most – air defence, ammunition, missiles, and drones.

The event will start with a High-level Conference in the morning followed by a business matchmaking session in the afternoon.

