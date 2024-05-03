UM professor appointed associate editor of three prestigious power electronics journals

MACAU, May 3 - Lam Chi Seng, associate professor in the State Key Laboratory of Analog and Mixed-Signal VLSI, the Institute of Microelectronics, and the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering of the Faculty of Science and Technology at the University of Macau (UM), has been appointed associate editor of IEEE Transactions on Power Electronics and IEEE Journal of Emerging and Selected Topics in Power Electronics. Along with his current role of associate editor of IEEE Transactions on Industrial Electronics, Prof Lam now serves as an associate editor of three prestigious journals in the field of power electronics. These three journals are among the top three international journals in the field and are all SCI Q1 journals. In addition, Prof Lam is the first scholar in Macao to be appointed to such positions.

After a rigorous review by the editorial board of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Power Electronics Society (PELS), Prof Lam was appointed associate editor of IEEE Transactions on Power Electronics and IEEE Journal of Emerging and Selected Topics in Power Electronics. Both are peer-reviewed journals published by the IEEE Power Electronics Society. They aim to promote the development and innovation of power electronics in the areas of electrical appliances, commercial environment, energy efficiency, power systems, portable devices, industrial environment, and transportation and logistics, as well as the exploration of new power electronics applications within emerging and selected topics.

Born and raised in Macao, Prof Lam is an outstanding power electronics scholar trained at UM. He is also a student of Prof Han Yingduo, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering. Supported by the Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT) of the Macao SAR and UM, Prof Lam’s research focuses on the integration of power electronics and microelectronics technologies, as well as the efficient conversion and energy-saving aspects of power electronics, including power electronic converters, integrated circuits for power management, wireless power transfer, power quality compensation and energy-saving devices, and photovoltaic power generation systems. To date, Prof Lam has co-authored or edited four international monographs, published nearly 200 journal and conference papers, and holds 11 patents for his inventions in the US and China.

Prof Lam was awarded the IEEE Power and Energy Society (PES) Chapter Outstanding Engineer Award in 2016, a gold medal at the 48th International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva in 2023, and a second prize and a third prize of the Macao Science and Technology Invention Award in 2018 and 2014 respectively. He was also included in the list of the world’s top 2 per cent scientists by Stanford University for three consecutive years since 2020. Prof Lam is currently chair of the IEEE Macau Industrial Electronics Society (IES) Chapter, chair of the IEEE Young Professionals of Circuits and Systems Society (YP CASS), and secretary of the IEEE IES Power Electronics Technical Committee.