CRM Team Global gains royal recognition with King’s Award
Royal recognition for local SME’s success in international trade
This is an incredible achievement by a small team, demonstrating that by taking action it's possible to scale a local business to deliver trailblazing efficiencies on the international stage.”LONDON, UK, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London, UK - 6 MAY 2024 – CRM Team Global Limited, a CRM systems integrator based in the UK, today announced that it has received the King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade. The award recognises UK organisations who have achieved outstanding growth in overseas earnings relative to their business size and sector. It is the most prestigious business award in Britain, celebrating excellence across industries.
CRM Team companies deliver consulting, development, and integration services to cloud-based CRM subscribers. Their growth, as recognised through this award, comes in large part from supplementing their professional services business with installable apps that have global appeal. CRM Team’s Flexpricer® CPQ app (https://flexpricer.com) offers over 30 tools to support business-to-business sales efforts and pricing decisions, provide account and product-based strategies, and enhance subscription and finance management.
“This is an incredible achievement, one that reinforces our belief that taking action to scale a local business to the international stage is possible,” said Matthew Day, CEO, CRM Team Global. “Starting as a local business in a small town in Hertfordshire, we have expanded our horizons significantly thanks to the opportunities provided by B2B app marketplaces. This award is testament to our ability to deliver trailblazing efficiencies around the world.”
Within a 3-year span, CRM Team achieved an extraordinary 357% growth in international business, transforming their technical capabilities into globally available applications, enabling delivery at scale without the restrictions of geographical boundaries. The company also launched its developer center in Pune India.
CRM Team is one of 161 organisations in the UK to receive the coveted King’s Award in International Trade. The King’s Award for Enterprise, a highly coveted accolade previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, has been celebrating business excellence in the UK for 58 years. This award marks recipients as leaders in international trade, allowing them to use the King’s Awards Emblem for five years, underscoring their sustained commitment to excellence.
“In the 1990s, a software company in Enfield proudly displayed its Queen’s Award on the wall, celebrating its growth on the international stage. I worked there and saw the plaque every day. I was young, but the award’s significance resonated with me. I decided that one day, I too would build a company worthy of the same accolade,” continued Day, “I thank everyone who has played a part in this achievement and placed their trust in us, especially our customers and partners.”
About CRM Team Global Limited
Founded in 2011, CRM Team Global Limited is a group of companies and brands that deliver transformational CRM solutions in business-to-business environments. Offering tailored expertise through two distinct delivery models, the company empowers customers either via dedicated one-on-one professional services or through their suite of innovative, instantly accessible apps. Their flagship app, Flexpricer® CPQ is designed to help businesses overcome common pricing challenges enhance their efficiency and profitability with intelligent pricing features. CRM Team Global is headquartered in Bishop’s Stortford, UK and has a development centre in Pune, India.
