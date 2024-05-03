Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,002 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,910 in the last 365 days.

PFAS Fund Advisory Committee Public Meeting

MAINE, May 10 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: May 10, 2024

Start Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Room 101, Deering Building, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, ME

Meeting description/purpose:

This is a working meeting of the PFAS Fund Advisory Committee. Members of the public are welcome to observe in person or online. Kindly RSVP to PFASFund.DACF@maine.gov if you plan to come in person so that we can be sure to have enough chairs. Public comments will be taken at subsequent public hearings.

Agenda:

  • Status update of PFAS Fund implementation
  • The Advisory Committee's engagement going forward (frequency of meetings, etc.)

Join Meeting on Zoom

Related documents (if any):
Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: Beth Valentine

Phone:

You just read:

PFAS Fund Advisory Committee Public Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more