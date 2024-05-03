PFAS Fund Advisory Committee Public Meeting

MAINE, May 10 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: May 10, 2024

Start Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Room 101, Deering Building, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, ME

Meeting description/purpose:

This is a working meeting of the PFAS Fund Advisory Committee. Members of the public are welcome to observe in person or online. Kindly RSVP to PFASFund.DACF@maine.gov if you plan to come in person so that we can be sure to have enough chairs. Public comments will be taken at subsequent public hearings.

Agenda:

Status update of PFAS Fund implementation

The Advisory Committee's engagement going forward (frequency of meetings, etc.)

