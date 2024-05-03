Miki Reps Successfully Concludes Balkans Roadshow 2024 in Asia
EINPresswire.com/ -- Miki Reps, representing its Balkan partners, is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the Balkans Roadshow 2024 in Asia. Spanning from April 22 to April 26, the roadshow brought together key stakeholders and travel industry professionals across Tokyo, Seoul, and Hong Kong.
Representing our esteemed partners including Intours, Dubrovnik Tourist Board, Plitvice National Park, Zagreb Tourist Board, Visit Ljubljana, and Visit Cakovec, we showcased the diverse tourism offerings of the Balkans region.
With approximately 90 participants across the three cities, attendees engaged in informative presentations, networking lunches, and firsthand discussions about the latest developments in Balkans tourism. Local support proved essential with interpreters, time monitors and on-spot team members ensuring the best sharing of materials.
"We are thrilled with the constructive response to the roadshow," said Tim Dyer, Regional Manager of Miki Reps. "This event has provided a valuable platform for our partners from Europe to connect with industry professionals in Asia."
Throughout the roadshow, participants gained insights into a wide range of tourism offerings, including UNESCO World Heritage sites, adventure travel opportunities, diverse accommodation options, culinary experiences, and cultural charms. The event underscored the growing interest in Balkans tourism among Asian markets.
For those unable to attend, additional information is available by contacting Tim Dyer at tim.dyer@group-miki.com from Miki Reps.
About Miki Reps
Miki Reps is a leading sales and marketing representative company, dedicated to promoting travel and tourism brands within Asian markets. With an emphasis on strategic partnerships and innovative marketing solutions, Miki Reps empowers tourism boards, tourist attractions, hotels, shopping destinations, and restaurants worldwide to expand their reach and capitalize on opportunities throughout the region.
Rae Chan
Miki Travel (Hong Kong) Limited
