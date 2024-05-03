Celebrating women in local government

Ron Hoenig – Minister for Local Government



Jodie Harrison – Minister for Women, Minister for Seniors, Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault

Friday, 3 May 2024

Nominations are now open for the 2024 Ministers’ Awards for Women in Local Government, which recognise the outstanding achievements and contribution of women in councils across NSW.



The 17th annual awards will be presented on Tuesday, 20 August 2024 during a ceremony at NSW Parliament, co-hosted by Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig and Minister for Women Jodie Harrison.



The Awards highlight and celebrate women’s excellence with awards recognising individuals and council programs across metropolitan and regional councils. The categories include:

Alternative Pathways Award – a female staff member who is breaking down gender stereotypes

– a female staff member who is breaking down gender stereotypes Champion of Change Award – a general manager or senior manager who has excelled in supporting and encouraging women’s participation at their council

– a general manager or senior manager who has excelled in supporting and encouraging women’s participation at their council Elected Representative Award – a councillor who has advanced the position of female elected representatives

– a councillor who has advanced the position of female elected representatives Employment Diversity Award – a successful council program to increase female participation in senior leadership roles or at the elected representative level

– a successful council program to increase female participation in senior leadership roles or at the elected representative level Woman of Distinction Award – a woman who has demonstrated exceptional innovation, integrity and initiative or who has a positive influence on others

– a woman who has demonstrated exceptional innovation, integrity and initiative or who has a positive influence on others Young Achiever’s Award – an outstanding trainee/apprentice (aged 25 and under)

– an outstanding trainee/apprentice (aged 25 and under) Councillor Lilliane Brady OAM Award – the winner will be determined by the Minister for Local Government to recognise and honour the dedication and tireless work of a female council staff member or elected representative (nominations not required)

Nominations close Friday, 14 June 2024. For more information about the Awards or to make a nomination, go to: https://www.olg.nsw.gov.au/our-minister/ministers-awards-for-women-in-local-government/



Quotes attributable to Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig:

“As I have travelled around the state to visit councils, I have met some incredible women who work exceptionally hard every day to make their community a better place.

“These awards are a chance to showcase their efforts, and the example they provide to any woman interested in working or serving in local government.

“Last year we received a record number of nominations so I encourage everyone to keep up that enthusiasm and submit a nomination for this year’s awards.”

Quotes attributable to Minister for Women Jodie Harrison:

“Having been a councillor and mayor myself, I’m very much aware of the many hardworking women in councils across the state, supporting and contributing to their communities every day.

“By recognising their achievements and commitment, we can inspire and empower the next generation of local government leaders as we continue to work towards gender equality in NSW.”



