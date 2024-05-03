IISSR and T-Hub Forge Strategic Partnership at DAIS 2024
New Institute to Bolster Spacetech Ecosystem
This historic collaboration will accelerate spacetech entrepreneurship and ultimately advance India’s ambitions in this realm.”GREER, SC, USA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark event at the Defence and Aerospace Innovation Summit (DAIS) 2024, representatives of the International Institute for Space Studies and Research (IISSR) and T-Hub signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), solidifying a collaboration that could position Hyderabad and Telangana as a global hub for space technology innovation, entrepreneurship and talent development.
The IISSR, according to team member Dr. Yuvaraju Chinnam, will be a premier research institute with a curriculum specifically curated for aspiring spacetech professionals and entrepreneurs. Focusing on areas such as satellite technology, space weather monitoring and space applications, it will offer a dynamic learning environment that will not only equip participants with the necessary spacetech knowledge and application skills, but also bolster the spacetech industry in India. Known as the world’s largest innovation hub and startup ecosystem enabler, T-Hub has provided 2,000+ national and international startups access to superior technology, talent, mentors, customers and more.
Wing Commander Anthony Anish (Retd), COO of T-Hub, emphasized, “With the signing of this MoU, T-Hub and IISSR are aiming to propel Hyderabad and Telangana toward spacetech excellence. Together, we are aiming to create an ecosystem which can comprehensively cater to the requirements in space innovation, entrepreneurship and talent development.”
T-Hub continues its commitment to fostering the startup ecosystem and offering indispensable support, resources and mentorship for startup success. By fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration, T-Hub aims to elevate India’s aerospace industry to unprecedented levels of excellence and competitiveness.
The MoU signing ceremony, held during DAIS at T-Hub in Hyderabad, took place in the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including chief guest Giridhar Armane, IAS, defense secretary, government of India, and Sri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, special chief secretary, ITE&C, Industries and Commerce, government of Telangana. Among those representing the IISSR was Chinnam, who highlighted plans to conduct cutting-edge research, nurture highly skilled talent and support space entrepreneurship. Also present were Kanaka Seethala, IISSR head of finance, T-Hub CEO Srinivas Rao Mahankali and BVR Mohan Reddy, founder and chairman of Cyient and founding member of T-Hub.
IISSR Founder Srikanth Kodeboyina said, “This historic collaboration will accelerate spacetech entrepreneurship and ultimately advance India’s ambitions in this realm.”
Dr. K. Rajagopal, IISSR advisor and former vice chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and Sri Krishnadevaraya University, underscored the role their cooperative effort with T-Hub will play in facilitating crucial industry-academia partnerships, leading to advanced spacetech solutions. Elaborating on IISSR’s role in nurturing talent, Dr. Muralikrishna V. Iyyanki, professor emeritus, IISSR, and former Dr. Raja Ramanna Distinguished Fellow with the DRDO, said, “We are committed to developing a highly skilled workforce and future leaders in space technology through our advanced academic programs and research opportunities. By providing a nurturing environment for students, researchers and entrepreneurs, we aim to contribute to the growth of a vibrant spacetech ecosystem in the region.”
