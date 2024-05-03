ETZ Launches World’s First Crypto SEP-IRA Investment Platform
ETZ offers direct access to all available cryptocurrencies—including Bitcoin and Ethereum—as well as traditional investment vehiclesSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ETZ, the world’s leading platform for crypto retirement investing, today announced the general availability of the ETZ investment platform and app. ETZ is currently the only platform offering SEP-IRA accounts with direct access to all cryptocurrencies—including Bitcoin and Ethereum.
The crypto investment component of the ETZ platform is insured and held in institutional-grade cold storage. All other traditional assets are held with a nationally registered bank that serves as the IRA custodian—for maximum security.
ETZ uniquely equips businesses to offer employees (including self-employed entrepreneurs) the ability to invest retirement savings directly in cryptocurrency. Customers can set up and start trading on the ETZ platform via an easy-to-use mobile app that simplifies tax-advantaged retirement investing and employer-sponsored programs.
"At Lunar Labs, we want to offer premium benefits to attract and retain the best talent in crypto and web3,” said Luke Youngblood, CEO, Lunar Labs. “By offering a real pension where our employees can buy Bitcoin or Ethereum, instead of just a 401k with a small employer match, we can differentiate ourselves from other employers, and offer our employees a retirement account that won't lose money to inflation over the years."
“ETZ is a great way for companies to provide direct access to digital assets like cryptocurrency through tax-advantaged retirement accounts,” said Jiazi Guo, CEO, ETZ. “This is especially relevant for crypto-native companies, who want to align their own mission and values with their employee retirement offerings. Crypto consistently outperforms the stock market, and ETZ is now providing a way for crypto enthusiasts, wealth managers, and general investors to take advantage of this growth, while bypassing the inherent liquidity challenges and expense ratios associated with crypto ETFs and mutual funds.”
Product highlights include:
- For employers: white-glove service to set up retirement benefits for employees and maximize SECURE ACT 2.0 tax credits
- For freelancers and 1099s: access to unique tax credits and higher retirement contribution limits as a self-employed business owner
- For individuals: simple setup of a crypto-capable IRA from the convenience of an app
- Cryptocurrency insured and held in institutional-grade cold storage and traditional assets backed by a nationally registered bank
- Fully encrypted and isolated Digital Asset Vault with 24/7 security monitoring
- Easy-to-use iPhone and Android mobile app for trading on the go
- Personalized customer service with white-glove administration for company IRAs
The ETZ app is available now through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. The industry-leading investment platform combines a simple and easy to navigate consumer experience alongside access to the most popular digital assets, today.
About ETZ
ETZ is the world’s leading platform for crypto retirement investing. We believe in equal access to digital asset investment and providing secure, affordable, and accessible retirement planning and management. Together with our general investment platform, Earned Financial, we are making professional retirement investing simple and easy. For more information, visit etzsoft.com.
This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
