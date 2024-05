Peter J. Burns, III Pens His Latest Column for Forbes Magazine, Comparing Chess to Entrepreneurship

Peter J. Burns III

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peter J. Burns III, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Burns Funding , an alternative funding company that helps entrepreneurs and investors obtain private unsecured debt capital, has published another column for the iconic Forbes Magazine.Burns first joined the Forbes Business Council in the summer of 2021.He latest column explores “What Chess Can Teach Us About Entrepreneurship.” In the article he writes about how learning chess at an early age provided important lessons that translated to an astonishingly successful career as a serial entrepreneur. The article can be viewed here “It’s a privilege to be able to share some of the lessons I have learned in my career,” said Burns, who is also a regular contributor to Entrepreneur Magazine.Those “lessons” ultimately culminated in Burns creating Burns Funding and the “Burns Funding Method,” which is reshaping the alternative lending space.The company recently published a website ( https://burnsfundingmethod.com/ ), which explains this innovative approach. In fact, the Burns Funding Method has attracted almost two dozen borrowers in recent months, with many, many more in the pipeline for being approved. Not surprisingly, Burns Funding was recently profiled in the Wall Street Times about its meteoric rise.Burns noted that the company’s niche will give it staying power.“We are a great alternative to traditional banks, which are difficult for entrepreneurs to work with,” said Burns. “We have hundreds of private investors who have come to trust Burns Funding and are willing to back that up with their capital. We embrace borrowers. This attitude directly opposes the negative reception that entrepreneurs receive from banks and other conventional lending sources.”ABOUT PETER J. BURNS IIIBased in La Jolla, California, Peter J. Burns III grew up in a well-established New England family in New Canaan, Connecticut. He was briefly educated at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point, the University of Virginia (UVA), and finally, Harvard Business School's Owners and Presidents Management Program. While his two younger brothers went on to have very successful traditional business careers, Burns chose the life of a startup entrepreneur.Burns started hundreds of businesses over the ensuing decades. In the early 2000s, he moved to Arizona and became a pro bono adjunct faculty member at the highly respected Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University. In 2006, Burns took his teaching practice across town to Grand Canyon University and its entrepreneurial founder Brent Richardson, where the two men would launch the nation’s first College of Entrepreneurship at GCU.In recognition of his work, the Arizona chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America named Burns its Businessperson of the Year in 2007.Shortly thereafter, Burns started Club Entrepreneur to unite entrepreneurs in an “open-source entrepreneurship” platform. The Phoenix chapter attracted 10,000 members.In 2016, Burns moved to the West Coast and started Burns Funding to help entrepreneurs secure hard-to-get funding for their businesses.Taken as a whole, Burns says all the businesses have a “common thread.”“Every business I start represents my desire to help existing and would-be entrepreneurs reach their full potential,” said Burns. “Too often, they give up because of a lack of capital. I set out to solve that problem and won’t rest until every entrepreneur who needs money can secure it.”