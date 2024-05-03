Submit Release
I-Roc Unveils 'IROC Vol. 1': A Summer Groove Album Packed with Star-Studded Talent

I-Roc's 'IROC Vol. 1' delivers an unforgettable musical journey with powerhouse collaborations, and fresh beats and old-school vibes that redefine summer sound.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherwin Charles "I-Roc" Drops His Masterpiece: IROC Vol. 1 Today

Sherwin Charles, also known as I-Roc, has released his new album, "IROC Vol. 1," today, offering a blend of old-school vibes and modern beats. The album presents a rich mix of musical styles that reflect his experience in the industry.

Album Highlights:
Feeling It Tonight: A standout single that blends the talents of Versy, Jean Michael, and Rabbi Recc.
Crib Party: Camp Bond and Tony Ballard create an infectious summer track that evokes the spirit of summer.
Nothing" & "Mirrors: Kam Simmy, an R&B artist from Dallas, showcases her vocal skills in these emotional tracks.
Let My Numbers Speak: A party track featuring Rennie that aims to be a favorite among listeners.
Street Stories: Jahn Dough and Honey Daii collaborate on this mid-tempo anthem.

Co-produced by Teddy Blaze and mixed by Christopher OZ Billik, the album brings together a variety of artists and genres. It also features legendary Jammin’ James Carter, J$PH, Big Lac, Geminii, and Soul Payn, adding to its diversity.

IROC Vol. 1 showcases I-Roc's creativity and musical diversity through star-studded collaborations and an array of different tracks.

Release Date and Availability
It is available today on all major platforms.

Jay Hill
Arkadia Music Group
+1 682-205-2622
email us here

