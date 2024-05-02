AOK Divisional Commander Encourages by Joining Tornado Response Efforts in Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, OK (May 1, 2024) – Lieutenant Colonel Dean Hinson, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Arkansas-Oklahoma, dedicated Wednesday afternoon to visiting the hardest hit areas in Sulphur, Oklahoma after the tornadoes that struck on Saturday, April 27.

Upon reaching the mobile incident command unit, Lt. Colonel Hinson warmly greeted crew preparing to head out to Marietta, Oklahoma to serve. He offered a prayer for their journey, acknowledging the work they had already accomplished and the work still to be done. Following a briefing with the rest of the team, he was escorted to the Baptist Disaster Relief site. There, he expressed gratitude to the Incident Commander (also known as the White Hat) for their invaluable partnership, united mission, and enduring friendship.

Continuing his visit, Lt. Colonel Hinson embarked on a tour of the downtown and residential areas heavily impacted by the disaster. In one neighborhood without power, he encountered the Ardmore canteen, tirelessly serving residents. Without hesitation, he joined in, assisting with distributing snacks and water. During this time, he connected with a young man named David, offering not just sustenance but also hope and a reassuring smile. After working alongside the team, Lt. Colonel Hinson expressed heartfelt appreciation for their dedicated service to the affected community, offering a final prayer for their well-being.

As Lt. Colonel Hinson departed, he reflected on his visit. “It's crucial to encourage the teams engaged in disaster response efforts and to showcase our administration's gratitude for their tireless service in bringing hope to survivors of the devastating storms. Witnessing the direct impact of our support on those in need and recognizing its significance as they begin rebuilding their lives, serves as a powerful reminder of the hope we deliver amidst crises.”

Financial donations can be made at www.helpsalvationarmy.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY to support response efforts. For the latest Salvation Army disaster information please go to www.disaster.salvationarmy.org and watch for regular updates on our social media pages at www.facebook.com/salvationarmyaok/ and www.twitter.com/salarmyeds and www.twitter.com/salarmyedsaok.

