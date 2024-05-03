ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (May 3-6) - Phoenix Area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require weekend closures or lane restrictions along stretches of Phoenix-area freeways, including westbound Interstate 10 in the Chandler and Tempe areas. The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends drivers allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes if necessary while the following weekend restrictions are in place May 3-6:

Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (May 6) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Wild Horse Pass Blvd and Chandler Blvd closed. All Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Please Note : Westbound I-10 also narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and 48th Street. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed. Detours : Drivers on westbound I-10 approaching the closure can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler area and use northbound Loop 101 to either westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers traveling to the West Valley can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway). More information: i10BroadwayCurve.com . Please Note : Eastbound US 60 narrowed to two lanes near Priest Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (May 4).

Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between Guadalupe and Ray roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 6) for pavement improvement work. Both US 60 ramps to southbound Loop 101 closed. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Broadway and Baseline roads also closed. Detour : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using the southbound Price frontage road before connecting with southbound Loop 101 beyond the closure. Other local routes include southbound Dobson Road or McClintock Drive.

US 60 (Grand Avenue) narrowed to one lane in both directions between 163rd Avenue (west of Loop 303) and Center Street (Wittmann area) from 11 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday (May 4) and from 11 p.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday (May 5) for pavement sealing work. The Deer Valley Road connection to US 60 will be closed. Temporary closures of other cross streets will be needed for work at intersections. Detours : Westbound US 60 drivers can use northbound Loop 303 to northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and westbound State Route 74. Eastbound US 60 drivers (from Wickenburg) can consider using eastbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and southbound Loop 303 to reach Grand Avenue (US 60). Local drivers near 163rd Avenue can consider alternate routes including eastbound Happy Valley Road to access Loop 303/Happy Valley Parkway.