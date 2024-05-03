Submit Release
Manchin Announces $500k For Cybersecurity Education, Workforce Development Through Marshall University

May 02, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Cybersecurity Subcommittee, announced $500,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for Marshall University for the Appalachian Cybersecurity Training, Innovation & Opportunity Network (ACTION) project. This project will create a virtual network of shared learning materials and lay the groundwork for a cyber workforce in central and southern Appalachia.

“I am pleased that the Appalachian Regional Commission is investing $500K to bolster cybersecurity education and career development at Marshall University,” said Senator Manchin. “Artificial Intelligence and other growing cyber challenges are changing the world as we know it, and this project will help ensure Appalachia is prepared to engage with these new technologies. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Cybersecurity Subcommittee, I will continue advocating for resources and programs that strengthen our digital security.”

