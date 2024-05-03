Statement From YMCA of the USA President and CEO Suzanne McCormick on House Appropriations Guidance for Fiscal Year 2025 Community Project Funding Requests

CHICAGO (APRIL 26, 2024) – Suzanne McCormick, president and CEO of YMCA of the USA (Y-USA) released the following statement regarding the House Appropriations Committee’s guidance for fiscal year 2025, which makes nonprofits ineligible for community project funding through the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) appropriations process:



“This unfortunate decision on Capitol Hill will hurt the nation’s countless nonprofits, including YMCAs across the country, and the people and communities we serve. Nonprofits count on this funding to support and expand access to early learning, after school and sports programs for children, recreation and wellness offerings for people of all ages, holistic health programs for seniors and outreach to the most marginalized and underserved in our communities. With the needs of our neighbors increasing exponentially, this is not the time to withhold critical community project funding from organizations like the Y. Congress must come together for the good of the millions of people and thousands of communities served by the nation’s nonprofits to ensure critical programs and services continue to reach those who need them.”

