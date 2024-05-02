We The Patriots USA Launches 'Rager Challenge' In Defense of Constitution

We The Patriots USA is launching "The Rager Challenge".

With a college "rager" funded to the tune of almost a half million dollars, this nonprofit law firm is taking a bold new approach to fundraising.

CALDWELL, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just days ago, news broke that a group of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brothers from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill stood their ground, holding up the American flag above the heads of rioters on campus who sought to seize it. The image of the students holding up the flag quickly went viral, and on May 1, 2024, a GoFundMe fundraiser was created to raise money to throw a huge party - or "rager" - in honor of these young men. At the time of this writing, the fundraiser had generated over $443,000.

We The Patriots USA Co-Founder Brian Festa issued a statement late Thursday announcing the organization's response to this incredible chain of events: "These brave young men should give every American hope for the future of this nation. Don't let anyone tell you that there aren't any young people in this country who know how to defend the honor of the USA, because defending our flag is defending the nation's honor." We The Patriots USA has now launched its own fundraiser called "The Rager Challenge", calling on its followers for donations as well - but not for a party. "We named our fundraiser 'The Rager Challenge' in tribute to the heroic actions of the fraternity brothers at UNC-Chapel Hill," Festa explained. We got to thinking - if defending the U.S. flag is worth almost a half million dollars, how much might people be willing to donate to our cause of defending the U.S. Constitution?" The Rager Challenge has a fundraising goal of $500,000.

We The Patriots USA is a nonprofit public interest law firm based out of Idaho, with a stated mission of creating "a powerful network of Patriots to preserve and reclaim our God-given inalienable rights–including but not limited to the rights recorded in the United States Constitution–through litigation, education, and advocacy." The law firm provides pro bono legal assistance nationwide to those who have suffered violations of their Constitutional rights, and also hosts events educating the public about their rights under federal and state law. The organization has filed lawsuits in defense of religious freedom, health freedom, parental rights, Second Amendment rights, and more. The firm currently has a petition pending before the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to restore religious exemptions to mandatory vaccinations for schoolchildren in Connecticut and other states where they have been removed.

"Defending the Constitution is what we're all about here at We The Patriots USA," Festa added. "And we think defending the U.S. Constitution is at least as important as defending the U.S. flag. If enough people agree with us, this should be an attainable goal." The Rager Challenge fundraiser can be found at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/ragerchallenge/.