Governor Abbott Adds Counties To Disaster Declaration For Severe Weather, Flooding

Governor Greg Abbott today expanded the state’s disaster declaration to include 59 counties in at-risk areas for severe weather and flooding, with the updated disaster declaration covering 88 counties in total. Additional counties may be added as conditions warrant.

"As flooding conditions and severe weather continue in multiple regions across Texas, I expanded the disaster declaration to add 59 counties to ensure Texans and their communities receive the assistance and support they need to stay safe," said Governor Abbott. "For Texans in at-risk areas, it is important to remain weather-aware, follow the guidance of state and local officials, and avoid traveling in dangerous flood conditions. The State of Texas continues working with emergency management and local officials to deploy any additional resources needed to provide ongoing support and protect our fellow Texans."

The counties added to the disaster declaration include: Anderson, Angelina, Austin, Bandera, Bastrop, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Bosque, Brazos, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Cherokee, Colorado, Comal, Coryell, DeWitt, Falls, Fayette, Gillespie, Gonzales, Gregg, Guadalupe, Hamilton, Hardin, Hays, Henderson, Houston, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Lampasas, Lavaca, Lee, Llano, Mason, Medina, Milam, Nacogdoches, Newton, Orange, Panola, Robertson, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Travis, Van Zandt, Waller, Washington, Williamson, and Wilson counties.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), areas of North, West, Central, and East Texas face an increased risk of severe thunderstorms bringing excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. NWS is forecasting extreme river flooding for Central and East Texas river basins. River impacts across major river basins are expected to continue through next week, meaning river flooding threats will persist through that time. Historic releases from lake and reservoir operators will contribute to major flooding for downstream rivers and tributaries. Texans below those reservoirs and along river systems impacted by water releases are encouraged to heed warnings of local emergency management officials. Additionally, severe weather threats will include large hail, damaging wind, and possible tornadoes.

Overnight, state responders assisted with multiple high-water rescues in Central and Southeast Texas. Additionally, state transportation and law enforcement personnel have assisted with road closures and sandbagging efforts. Impacted school districts are reporting altered schedules due to weather impacts.

The Texas State Emergency Operations Center continues to operate at Level II (Escalated Response), with 24-hour emergency management council operations, in order to support requests for state assistance from local officials in areas impacted by storms and flooding.

Texans are urged to monitor local forecasts, make an emergency plan, and follow instructions of emergency response officials. Never drive or walk through flooded roads, and do not drive around barricaded roadways. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Texans can access flood information at TexasFlood.org, find flood preparedness tips at TexasReady.gov, check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, and locate severe weather resources at tdem.texas.gov.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities from the impacts of severe weather, including:

Readying state emergency response resources ahead of wildfire and severe weather threats last week

Issuing a disaster declaration yesterday for counties affected by recent storms and deploying additional state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and flooding this week

Increasing the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center to help support requests for state assistance from local officials

