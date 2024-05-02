Job Title: Africa Programme Consultant

Unit: Programmes Unit

Coordinator: Programme Officer (Youth.Heritage.Africa)

Type of contract: Individual Engagement Contract

Total Contract Amount: range from EUR 12.000 to EUR 16.000 based on work experience

Term: Six months (01/06/2024 – 30/11/2024)

Closing date: 19-MAY-2024 (11:59 PM CET Time)

General description of the programme

Initiated in 2020, the Youth.Heritage.Africa Programme seeks to empower young heritage leaders and connect them through innovative strategies and initiatives aimed at making heritage a powerful tool for economic opportunities, social cohesion, and sustainable development in Africa.

Through capacity-building initiatives, community-led projects, needs assessment and concrete actions on the ground, the ICCROM Youth.Heritage.Africa Programme aims to contribute to Sustainable Development Goals in Africa by engaging youth in heritage preservation, promotion, and celebration. These actions not only help address preservation and promotion challenges but also celebrate the African Continent's rich cultural diversity and, most importantly, contribute to its sustainable economic growth and the achievement of African Union Agenda 2063 aspirations.

Key Deliverables and Tasks

Develop and deliver various technical inputs (including through field missions) for the Youth.Heritage.Africa Programme, including conceiving innovative capacity-building initiatives, tools, and modules to be delivered through the ‘Youth Hubs,’ drafting a Concept Note, identifying new funding opportunities, and managing projects with interlinks and synergies with all other ICCROM Programmes. Provide technical inputs to develop innovative, transformative capacity-building initiatives in Africa in cultural and natural heritage. Conceive and develop concept notes, project proposals, and project documents in accordance with the Youth. Heritage.Africa. Programme and ICCROM’s vision. Identify and develop opportunities to mobilize Voluntary Contributions for the Youth, Heritage, and Africa Programme in accordance with ICCROM’s Strategic Directions, Programmatic approach, and streamlined operations. Provide support and input to ensure coordination, synergies, and interlinkages with and among other ICCROM Programmes and mainstream best practices, tools, and models from other ICCROM Programmes into the Africa Youth Programme. Provide support in developing communication, advocacy and outreach materials, ensuring high-quality standards. Provide technical inputs for monitoring, reporting, and evaluating outputs and processes. Design and implement survey and consultation processes and prepare preliminary reports to ensure the collection of baseline data and information and contribute to the results and impact evaluation. Represent ICCROM at international conferences, missions, and meetings when necessary to enhance its reputation and visibility.

Required qualifications:

Education

Advanced university degree in development and cultural studies or related areas; specialization in one or more areas related to economics, community engagement, African studies, and public policy.

Work experience

Minimum of five to seven (5-7) years of relevant professional experience in project and programme development management in cultural heritage conservation, and direct experience in designing and implementing resource mobilization activities and entrepreneurial activities in the Africa Region.

Skills and knowledge

Ability to work effectively with various partners in a politically sensitive environment, and proactive and pragmatic approach to working with various staff and stakeholders.

Knowledge of Sustainable Development Goals, cultural and natural heritage dimensions, international relations, sustainability, climate change, capacity building and entrepreneurship for large communities.

A genuine passion for cultural heritage and promoting its conservation.

Languages

English and French are the working languages of ICCROM. This position requires fluency in English (both oral and written). The knowledge of French or any other language is an added advantage.

Selection and Recruitment Process

Send completed applications in English no later than 19-MAY-2024 to recruitment@iccrom.org

Please state the position title (Africa Programme Consultant) in the subject, and include the following documents in PDF format:

Motivation letter

Updated CV in English

Applications missing any of the above elements will not be considered. Once submitted, applications cannot be modified, and all applications will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

Please note that only selected candidates will be contacted within two weeks after the deadline, and candidates in the final selection step will be subject to reference checks based on the information provided.

Candidates are evaluated based on the criteria in the vacancy notice, which may include tests and assessments, as well as a competency-based interview.

ICCROM recalls that the paramount consideration in appointing staff members shall be the necessity of securing the highest standards of efficiency, technical competence and integrity. ICCROM applies a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of harassment. ICCROM is committed to achieving and sustaining equitable and diverse geographical distribution and gender parity among its staff members in all categories and at all grades. Furthermore, ICCROM is committed to achieving workforce diversity in terms of gender, nationality and culture.