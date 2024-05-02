FHFA Issues Report on Enterprise Single-Family Guarantee Fees in 2022

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Washington, D.C. – The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) today issued its annual report on single-family guarantee fees charged by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the Enterprises). Guarantee fees are intended to cover the expected credit losses, administrative costs, and cost of capital that the Enterprises incur when they acquire single-family loans from lenders. The report analyzes loans acquired by the Enterprises in 2022 by product type, risk class, and lender delivery volume, including a comparison to similar data from loans acquired in 2021.

Significant findings in the report indicate:

For all loan products combined, the average single-family guarantee fee increased by 4 basis points to 61 basis points in 2022. The upfront portion of the guarantee fee, which is based on credit risk attributes (e.g., loan purpose, loan-to-value ratio, credit score), increased by 3 basis points to 17 basis points, on average, in 2022. The increase in upfront fees was driven by a shift from a predominantly refinance market to a predominantly purchase market.

​The average guarantee fee in 2022 on 30-year fixed-rate loans rose by 3 basis points to 63 basis points, while the average guarantee fee on 15-year fixed-rate loans was unchanged at 42 basis points.

The Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008 requires FHFA to submit a report to Congress annually on the guarantee fees charged by the Enterprises.