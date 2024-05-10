Submit Release
News Search

There were 957 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,114 in the last 365 days.

FHFA Announces New Staffing Updates

​​Washington, D.C. — Today, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced two personnel updates. Luis Campudoni has been named Chief Information Officer, and Mary Peterman has been named Chief Financial Officer.

Luis Campudoni has over 25 years of experience in information technology. He recently joined FHFA after spending 2 years as the Deputy Chief Information Officer at the Small Business Administration (SBA), where he led, executed, and oversaw the information technology products, services, and operations that supported the SBA's mission. Campudoni has also held senior leadership roles at the Department of Homeland Security, the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Customs and Border Protection. Campudoni holds master of science degrees in project management, organizational leadership, and information technology.

Mary Peterman is a certified public accountant and a certified government financial manager and has over 30 years of financial management experience. She recently joined FHFA after serving as the Controller/Deputy Director of the Division of Finance for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Prior to FDIC, Peterman served in leadership positions for the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, the Department of Homeland Security, and various local government organizations. Peterman has also held leadership positions for the Association of Government Accountants, including serving as national president and national treasurer. Peterman holds a master's degree in public administration.

You just read:

FHFA Announces New Staffing Updates

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more