Work on Mākaha Bridge Replacement Project Nos. 3 and 3A on track for end of month completion

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) issues this update for continued work on the Mākaha Bridge Replacement Project No. 3 and 3A.

The extension of the 24-hour, single-lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) at Mākaha Bridge No. 3, (the bridge southeast of Kili Drive), concluded on Tuesday, April 30.

All remaining work on Mākaha Bridge No. 3 and 3A will be completed as daytime work with a single lane closure in the direction of work, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Remaining work includes assembling the bus shelter, pouring concrete for the sidewalk adjacent to the bus shelter, installation of zone guard barriers and end treatments along approach slabs, construction of an access road, and landscaping.

Traffic in both directions will be maintained through the remaining open lane using alternating traffic control. Flaggers and special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Access to Mākaha Beach Park, Kea‘au Beach Park, Mākua Beach Park and Keawa‘ula Beach/Yokohama Bay will be available during the closure.

First responders have been notified and will be allowed access through the work zone during closure hours. In the event of a red-flag warning, or natural disaster warning during closure hours, HDOT will implement safety measures to protect the public.

The anticipated completion date of the overall project is Friday, May 31. For project information and a map of the work area, please click here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/makaha-bridge-replacement-project-no-3-and-no-3a/

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas.

Electronic message boards will be posted with closure information. Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

