NYC Colleges Turns to Private Security to Supplement Law Enforcement Amidst Violent Protests Erupting Across NYC
Strategic Security Corp. (SSC) announced another emergency response contract with a NYC university to provide 300 guards a day with de-escalation experience.
Strategic Security Corp. has been contracted to provide a New York City Educational University with 300 licensed security guards a day within a 10 day start up window.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Joseph Sordi, head of Strategic Security Corp. (SSC) a nationally proven contract security company that provides emergency response for civil and labor unrest, humanitarian crisis and national disasters, announced another emergency response contract with a New York City Educational University to provide 300 licensed security guards with conflict resolution, de-escalation and law enforcement experience per day to supplement campus police and the NYPD.
— Joseph Sordi
“Strategic Security Corp. has been contracted to provide a New York City Educational University with 300 licensed security guards a day within a 10 day start up window. We are the best in the business at rapid emergency response with urgent contractual startup times. Strategic has provided in excess of 40,000 hours per week providing security services and temporary facilities for asylum seekers along the Texas and Arizona border, in excess of 93,468 hours in 2023, and thus far in 2024 in excess of 36,257 hours performing emergency guard services for 26 + (plus) presidential Disasters nationwide for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. We have the ability and know-how to identify and monitor threats via our intelligence platform, effectively staff, and maintain a large manned guarding work force to offer the flexibility to our clients to make changes as they deem necessary in regard to both surges and reductions. We are extremely responsive having mobilized in as little as 4 hours to 7 days with 1200 guards for past deployments,” said Joseph Sordi. “As crime rates have spiked across the nation and the police have struggled with lower recruitment with the myriad of evolving threats, several police departments across the nation have become more and more absent due to lack of personnel, overworked officers and their corresponding response times being longer and longer. Local businesses, places of worship and educational institutions are increasingly turning to private security firms to supplement traditional policing duties.”
Amidst a surge of pro-Palestinian demonstrators converging on college campuses nationwide, seeking to occupy, vandalize, and disrupt university operations, local law enforcement agencies, notably the NYPD, are commendably asserting the imperative that campus life cannot be persistently disrupted by individuals flouting regulations and breaking the law. Intelligence indicates the infiltration of seasoned agitators deploying non-permissive asymmetrical guerrilla warfare tactics to actively resist, inflame crowds, and instigate violence and chaos.
Strategic Security’s emergency response security officers are trained in conflict resolution, de-escalation and most possess law enforcement experience to supplement campus police and the NYPD. With a proven track record since 2002, Strategic Security has been at the forefront of emergency and crisis response, assisting the Federal Government, states, and counties in numerous response operations. Over the years, the company has responded to over 189 emergencies for Government and commercial clients, all within an impressive 4-hour timeframe. Strategic Security’s mission is to provide unparalleled support and assistance during times of crisis. Strategic understands the importance of swift and effective response, which is why our team is equipped and ready to mobilize at a moment's notice.
About Strategic Security Corp.
Strategic Security is a full-service emergency and crisis response company with a proven track record dating back to 2002. Strategic Security, comprised of former police officers, active and retired military members, and industry experts, offers a range of services, including armed and unarmed guards, crisis management, temporary life support structures, intelligence, and drone surveillance. With a commitment to excellence and rapid deployment, Strategic Security stands ready to support clients nationwide during times of crisis. To learn more, visit www.sscctu.com.
Joseph Sordi
Strategic Security Corp.
info@sscctu.com
