Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,434 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,616 in the last 365 days.

FWC issues executive order to close recreational harvest of gag grouper in Atlantic state waters starting June 15

At its May meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued an executive order to close recreational harvest of gag grouper in state waters of the Atlantic Ocean, including all state waters off Monroe County. The 2024 recreational season will close at 12:01 a.m. on June 15, 2024, consistent with the closure in adjacent federal waters.

Consistent state and federal recreational seasons for Atlantic gag grouper will help protect the gag grouper population and rebuild the fishery, while also helping to ensure future harvest opportunities. 

For more information about Commission Meetings, including the May 2024 Commission meeting presentation, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings.”

For current recreational red grouper regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Grouper.” This page will be updated with the new season dates.

You just read:

FWC issues executive order to close recreational harvest of gag grouper in Atlantic state waters starting June 15

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more